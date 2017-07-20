Senate Confirms Federal Judge Who Compared Abortion To Slavery

WASHINGTON ― The Senate voted Thursday to put judge John Bush on a seat on the 6th Circuit Court of Appeals, despite Bush’s questionable past statements about abortion, slavery, climate change, health care and Nancy Pelosi.

Every Republican voted to confirm Bush, except for Sen. John McCain (Ariz.), who was absent. Every Democrat voted against him, except Sen. Debbie Stabenow (Mich.) who abstained. It’s a lifetime post.

Ahead of the vote for Bush, progressive groups teamed up to try to tank his confirmation. Twenty-seven LGBTQ rights groups wrote to senators urging them to reject Bush. NARAL Pro-Choice America ran ads on the online front pages of certain GOP senators’ hometown papers, urging them to oppose this “dangerous” nominee. They also sent supporters to Capitol Hill to deliver copies of Bush’s blog posts to GOP senators seen at potentially flippable, including Susan Collins (Maine) and Lisa Murkowski (Alaska).

Bush’s confirmation is just the beginning for President Donald Trump, who is unbelievably well-positioned to revamp the nation’s federal courts. He inherited a whopping 108 court vacancies when he became president ― double what President Barack Obama inherited when he took office ― and, despite his knack for sabotaging his party’s agenda, has been quietly plowing ahead with sending conservative judicial nominees to the Senate.