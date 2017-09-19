“Monty Python” star John Cleese is looking on the bright side of death.

The 77-year-old British actor got hilariously R-rated to explain just why he’s enjoying growing old on Monday’s “Tonight Show.”

“It’s very nice, you know, being this old,” he told host Jimmy Fallon. “Because when you’re this old, you’re going to die soon so you don’t give a fuck, you see.”

Cleese also revealed that he wasn’t afraid of dying because “most of the best people are dead” and there is “an awful lot of really awful people still alive and most of them are in charge.”

He didn’t clarify whether he was trolling President Donald Trump with the comment, however, and simply added: “No names.”