Memo To The Twitterverse, You're Tweeting At The Wrong John Kelly

It’s a tale of mistaken identity that’s as old as Twitter itself.

President Donald Trump announced Homeland Security Secretary John Kelly would replace Reince Priebus as his chief of staff on Friday.

And a Washington Post columnist who shares the same name as Trump’s incoming top aide knew exactly what was coming:

Looks like my life just got more complicated.... https://t.co/T60kgV0Et8 — JohnKelly (@JohnKelly) July 28, 2017

As news of Kelly’s appointment in Washington, D.C., reverberated across the country, people online began mistakenly bombarding his columnist namesake with messages of abuse and congratulations.

It’s all because they didn’t bother to check whether his @johnkelly* handle actually corresponded to that of Trump’s new appointee. *It doesn’t.

Welcome to the circus. What's one more clown. — LisaJ (@LisaJoeckel) July 28, 2017

Because @JohnKelly is a piece of shit just like the rest of the @realdonaldtrump administration 💁🏼 (duh) https://t.co/csDxXnh4xy — Jasmine ☯️ (@iam_jazzIE) July 29, 2017

@JohnKelly Well well well. Looks like the Red Velvet Oreos story really elevated your profile. I'm available for WH vending machine consult. — Eric Huang (@junkfoodguy) July 29, 2017

@JohnKelly thanks for your great service to our country and good luck in your new job. Speaking of service, be proud to put General in bio! — Jerry Dantana (@JerryDantanaACN) July 29, 2017

OMG! And it didn't leak! Amazing! Change is good. Outstanding selection with @JohnKelly 👍 — Martha Sanford (@pfullerthenurse) July 29, 2017

@JohnKelly is not a mamby pamby politician. We NEED THAT. Now more than ever!! — PKM (@pmnurse007) July 28, 2017

With his Twitter mentions going into meltdown, columnist Kelly responded with this series of tweets:

1/ Some thoughts on the promotion (?) of John Kelly to White House chief of staff: It's always nice to see John Kellys doing well... — JohnKelly (@JohnKelly) July 28, 2017

2/ I am not THAT John Kelly. My Twitter avatar should be a hint that I am not THAT John Kelly. — JohnKelly (@JohnKelly) July 28, 2017

3/ I apologize that I have no way of passing your congratulations/tirades on to the OTHER John Kelly... — JohnKelly (@JohnKelly) July 28, 2017

4/ The other John Kelly may be a great American/lousy American, but if you've tagged me, you're a careless American... — JohnKelly (@JohnKelly) July 28, 2017

5/ I don't know if people complain to the OTHER John Kelly when I write about squirrels but I hope so... — JohnKelly (@JohnKelly) July 28, 2017

6/ I am thinking of changing my Twitter avatar to a photo of me standing in front of the White House... — JohnKelly (@JohnKelly) July 28, 2017

7/ Or maybe a photo of me sitting in the Iron Throne from "Game of Thrones." Or in a Nehru jacket stroking a hairless cat... — JohnKelly (@JohnKelly) July 28, 2017

8/ What I will never do is give up my bitchin' Twitter handle. I was here first. Also: Democracy dies in darkness. @johnkelly out. — JohnKelly (@JohnKelly) July 28, 2017

They sparked some sympathy:

You poor, poor man. — Angela W. (@WalkinDeadAngie) July 29, 2017

I know your feels — Shoshana Weissmann (@senatorshoshana) July 28, 2017

And one person lightheartedly suggested he should still take the opportunity to serve America:

Whatever. Please just protect the country. — James T. Aubrey (@Smiling_Cobra) July 28, 2017

But while columnist Kelly should probably expect plenty more erroneously directed comments over the coming weeks, he’s not the only person to suffer from having the same name as a Trump administration appointee.

A Scottish man called Steve Bannon often feels the brunt of his White House chief strategist namesake’s decisions via his @SteveBannon account.