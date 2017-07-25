‘Maverick’ John McCain Is Really Not Going To Like His New Nicknames

Sen. John McCain (R-Ariz.) has spent much of his career calling himself a “maverick,” and he ran on the label during his failed 2008 presidential campaign.
But after Tuesday’s vote, some are suggesting new nicknames.
McCain returned to Washington from Arizona, where he had recently been diagnosed with an aggressive brain tumor, to cast the deciding vote on a move to allow debate to proceed on repeal of the Affordable Care Act.
Some have taken to social media to let McCain know that voting along party lines on the measure, which could strip millions of Americans of coverage for the very care he is currently receiving, is hardly a “maverick” move.
Here is some of what some of his critics are saying:
CONVERSATIONS