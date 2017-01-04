John McCain Offers Sassy Response When Asked If He'd Support Rex Tillerson

Asked by reporters Wednesday if he would support Trump’s nomination of the oil tycoon, a friend of Russia, McCain quipped: “Sure ― there’s also a realistic scenario that pigs fly.”

McCain stopped shy of promising to vote against Trump’s pick for America’s top diplomat.

ROBYN BECK via Getty Images

Hoping to alleviate concerns about his ties to Russia in advance of an upcoming confirmation hearing, Tillerson met with lawmakers from both parties on Wednesday. McCain and Tillerson had a meeting scheduled for Wednesday afternoon.

And if his previous comments are any indication, McCain needs some serious convincing.

“I have concerns,” McCain told Reuters shortly after Trump announced Tillerson as his pick. “It’s very well known that [Tillerson] he has a very close relationship with (Russian President) Vladimir Putin.”

McCain has also spoken out against reported Russian cyberattacks against the United States, describing them as “an act of war” and calling for a Senate committee to investigate the hacks. He has described Putin as a “butcher, a murderer and a thug.”

In 2013, Putin awarded Tillerson the country’s Order of Friendship. And according to Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov, Tillerson has met with the Russian president “several times” and acted “highly professional” during previous dealing with Kremlin representatives.

On Tuesday, Exxon announced it had cut all ties with Tillerson in order “to comply with conflict-of-interest requirements associated with his nomination as secretary of state.” If confirmed to Trump’s post, the former company chairman and CEO stands to receive company shares worth some $180 million.