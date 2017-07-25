John McCain –the Maverick was Missing in Action Today

Hollywood couldn’t have written a more dramatic storyline that unfolded today in the U.S. Senate when Republicans and Democrats voted whether to proceed with a debate to repeal or replace Obamacare. The vote that potentially will affect millions of Americans Healthcare came to a 50-50 tie, forcing Vice President Mike Pence to break the tie

At the center of today’s dramatic vote was Sen. John McCain R-Az, who just last week announced he was diagnosed with brain cancer, uncovered during his surgery to remove a blood clot above his eye.

All eyes were on McCain today because he wasn’t expected to return to Washington for at least several weeks. But just after a week of announcing his cancer diagnosis, McCain, the Navy pilot who survived five years as a POW during the Vietnam War announced through his office he would be back in Washington today for the critical vote.

The irony of McCain, 80, facing cancer, who ran as a “maverick” in his 2008 bid for president against Barak Obama, casting the tie vote cannot be understated. I’m reminded of a phrase I often hear in the public discourse: “healthcare is personal.” It’s probably the only observation that both sides can agree on. But if “healthcare is personal” shouldn’t empathy be the lens in which someone such as McCain views healthcare for fellow Americans?

There are millions of Americans currently receiving benefits under the Affordable Care Act or Obamacare. Enacted in 2010, the law’s expansion of Medicaid and creation of federal insurance marketplaces expanded coverage to 20 million Americans.

But admittedly, Obamacare was unpopular from the start because the marketing roll-out in 2010 focused on the benefits to the uninsured, not the benefits to Americans that already had insurance through their employer. And this is where McCain becomes part of the story.

According to Thinkprogress.org, the clot that was found above McCain’s eye was uncovered during a routine physical, the exact type of preventative care that would be limited under the Senate’s “Better Care Act” (BCA).

If McCain and his Republican colleagues succeed to repeal and replace Obamacare, not only would 20 million people become uninsured by 2026, according to the non-partisan Congressional Budget Office, but they would gut the “care” out of Obamacare such as routine physicals, covering preexisting conditions, and funding for low-income nursing home residents.

According to NPR analysis of the Republican BCA, if you’re under 26 years old, and receiving Obamacare, you won’t be affected by the Republican plan. However, if you have a preexisting condition, it’s not so simple.

Insurance companies would be required to accept all patients, but states would have the option to reduce required coverage known as “essential health benefits,” covered under Obamacare, such as ambulatory or outpatient services, emergency care, pregnancy, maternity and newborn care, mental health services, rehabilitation services, and lab work.

The BCA will have even direr consequences for low income residents living in nursing homes who receive benefits through Medicaid. Many could become homeless as federal funds face cuts. Currently Medicaid is available to cover nursing home stay based on the patient’s income.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky fully expected McCain to support taking up the bill, and perhaps take advantage of the optics of his presence. This is indeed a huge political win for McConnell and Republicans.

However, there many others, independents and liberals who paid close attention to McCain today, not only to support him in his battle facing an aggressive brain cancer, but also wondering if the “maverick” moniker he embraced during his long political career would rise to the occasion and oppose his party on a healthcare bill that will have dire consequences for millions of Americans.

McCain famously addressed a supporter during the 2008, presidential campaign, when she stood up and said: "I can't trust Obama. I have read about him, and he's not, he's not — he's an Arab." Her comment prompted McCain to immediately shake his head and take the microphone from her.

"No ma'am," McCain said. "He's a decent family man, a citizen that I just happen to have disagreements with on fundamental issues, and that's what this campaign is all about."