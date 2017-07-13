John Oliver Confirms That Donald Trump Is A Liar

All the way back in 2015, Trump tweeted: “John Oliver had his people call to ask me to be on his very boring and low rated show. I said ‘NO THANKS.’ Waste of time & energy!” A “Last Week Tonight” rep denied any such invite occurred over Twitter at the time.

Now, Trump is president (if you’d forgotten) and Oliver has become the somewhat proud third inductee into Stephen Colbert’s “Trump Attacked Me on Twitter” Hall of Fame. On Wednesday, Oliver appeared on Colbert’s “Late Show” and accepted a plaque like the ones Mika Brzezinski and Joe Scarborough received the night before.

“It doesn’t feel like an honor,” said Oliver.

Accepting the award, Oliver was given another chance to discuss Trump’s 2015 lie. The host went long to explain that he had investigated the claim and concluded the current president just made the whole thing up.

.@thehill John Oliver had his people call to ask me to be on his very boring and low rated show. I said "NO THANKS" Waste of time & energy! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 31, 2015

“That is a lie,” Oliver said simply. “We never asked him. I even asked all my staff and anyone connected to the show to ask if there had been anyone who had reached out to him in any capacity to ask him on the show and they all said no. So it was a total lie.”

“And a meaningless lie,” Oliver continued. “In fact, a lie so meaningless it almost becomes meaningful, because what kind of moron would lie about something this pathetic.”

As the whole thing was part of an off-the-cuff acceptance speech, Oliver did not provide evidence from his investigation. But he did talk about how the ordeal made him feel.