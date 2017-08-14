ENTERTAINMENT
08/14/2017 11:12 am ET

John Oliver Gets Weird Al Yankovic To Sing Plea For Peace To North Korea

Nothing says diplomacy like the accordion.

By Ron Dicker

On Sunday’s “Last Week Tonight,” host John Oliver broke down the growing nuclear tensions between the United States and North Korea. Afterward, he did what any reasonable, peace-loving man would do: He enlisted Weird Al Yankovic to serve as an accordion-playing ambassador for peace to the hermit kingdom.

Take it away, Weird Al: “Please don’t nuke us, North Korea / Right now we’re all a little tense / Believe me, we don’t hate you / Frankly we don’t even think that much about you, no offense.”

Oliver introduces the Yankovic bit around the 24-minute mark. Feel free to skip right to it ― for the sake of peace.

ALSO ON HUFFPOST:

Suggest a correction
Ron Dicker General Assignment Reporter, HuffPost

MORE:

North Korea John Oliver Funny Videos Nuclear Weapons Weird Al Yankovic
Subscribe to the Entertainment email.
Home to your favorite fan theories and the best movie recs.
John Oliver Gets Weird Al Yankovic To Sing Plea For Peace To North Korea

CONVERSATIONS