John Oliver Gets Weird Al Yankovic To Sing Plea For Peace To North Korea

On Sunday’s “Last Week Tonight,” host John Oliver broke down the growing nuclear tensions between the United States and North Korea. Afterward, he did what any reasonable, peace-loving man would do: He enlisted Weird Al Yankovic to serve as an accordion-playing ambassador for peace to the hermit kingdom.

Take it away, Weird Al: “Please don’t nuke us, North Korea / Right now we’re all a little tense / Believe me, we don’t hate you / Frankly we don’t even think that much about you, no offense.”