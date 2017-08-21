John Oliver Says The U.S. Nuclear Nightmare Has Already Happened

This will make you turn green in a hurry.

In a bit from Sunday’s “Last Week Tonight,” host John Oliver expounded on the United States’ nuclear problem ― one that was hazardous long before Kim Jong Un and Donald Trump exchanged bomb threats.

Oliver pointed out that a reported 71,000 tons of nuclear waste are stranded at the nation’s reactors. But if that isn’t enough to make your skin crawl, radioactive alligators might.

They have scientific names, but Oliver preferred less formal terminology. “I probably would have gone with something like, ’Ahhh, holy shit, a fucking radioactive alligator!’”