John Oliver Wonders If The Donald Trump Jr. News Even Means Anything At All

“Last Week Tonight” host John Oliver just can’t predict how the whole Donald Trump Jr.-Russia affair will play out.

On Wednesday’s “Late Show,” he told Stephen Colbert that his initial reaction to Don Jr. tweeting out an email exchange about him meeting a Kremlin-linked lawyer to obtain damaging information on Hillary Clinton was “probably wow.”

But Oliver explained how it was then followed by “the idea that this is something, as long as we live in a world where something means anything.”

“And I’m not sure we do anymore,” he said. “It seems serious, but do we live in a world devoid of consequences now? I forget where we are in human history.”

Oliver, who’s previously dubbed the scandals surrounding President Donald Trump’s administration as “Stupid Watergate,” said it was “mind-blowing” how recent developments may seem “like a seismic event” at the time but ultimately might turn out to “be nothing.”

And when Colbert noted how allegations that a hostile power had manipulated a presidential election had become “a left-right thing,” Oliver responded by saying it proved “we are turbo fucked.”