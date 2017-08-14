John Oliver: 'F**king Idiot' Trump Managed To Screw Up Disavowing Nazis

President Donald Trump had an easy shot, and still he missed.

“Nazis are a lot like cats,” Oliver said. “If they like you, it’s probably because you’re feeding them.”

Trump had multiple chances to make a strong statement against the extremists who helped elect him to the presidency, and yet he failed to do so each time.

“What kind of fucking idiot would not immediately distance himself from them?” Oliver asked.

Even if Trump eventually releases a new statement that unequivocally denounces the extremists, “it’ll be too late because his first response is who he is,” said Oliver.

“It simply doesn’t get easier than disavowing Nazis. It’s as much of a presidential gimme as pardoning a fucking turkey,” he said. “It is almost impossible to screw it up. But that’s exactly what happened.”