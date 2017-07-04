COMEDY
John Oliver Bought 5 Presidential Wax Dummies And Made The Weirdest Movie Ever

Warren Harding gets his long-awaited biopic. Sort of.

By Ed Mazza

John Oliver’s no dummy... but the host of HBO’s “Last Week Tonight” has five of them. 

And they’re all presidents. 

He bought five wax dummies of U.S. presidents from the Hall of Presidents and First Ladies in Gettysburg, Penn., which auctioned them off in January after shutting down last year

And perhaps in celebration of Independence Day, he made a trailer for a nonexistent film starring the dummy of President Warren G. Harding and no less than four Academy Award nominees: Anna Kendrick, Michael McKean, James Cromwell and Laura Linney. 

Check it out above. 

Ed Mazza Overnight Editor, HuffPost

