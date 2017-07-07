President Donald Trump is currently at the G-20 summit in Hamburg, Germany ― an event that, for some reason, inspired him to tweet angrily on Friday and claim that everyone in attendance is talking about John Podesta, Hillary Clinton’s former campaign chairman:
Podesta has since responded, and he seems just as baffled by Trump’s timing ― to say nothing of the claims themselves ― as everyone else.
“Dude, get your head in the game,” he wrote at Trump, in part, on Twitter. “You’re representing the US at the G20.”
Podesta said he was on cross-country road trip with his wife when he saw reports that “our whack job POTUS” was tweeting about him, and apparently accusing him of not cooperating with a federal investigation into the hacking of Democratic National Committee emails.
He had a few words of advice for Trump, who on Friday met with Russian President Vladimir Putin. U.S. intelligence agencies have reported that there’s evidence that Putin orchestrated a hacking campaign during the U.S. presidential election to benefit Trump.
DNC spokeswoman Adrienne Watson also responded to the president on Twitter, noting that Trump’s claim doesn’t make sense, as Podesta never had oversight of the server in question.
“1) Podesta never ran the DNC,” she wrote. “2) DNC worked with FBI to kick out Russians. Worked with DHS. 3) Putin make you tweet this before mtg?”
