President Donald Trump is currently at the G-20 summit in Hamburg, Germany ― an event that, for some reason, inspired him to tweet angrily on Friday and claim that everyone in attendance is talking about John Podesta, Hillary Clinton’s former campaign chairman:

Everyone here is talking about why John Podesta refused to give the DNC server to the FBI and the CIA. Disgraceful! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 7, 2017

Podesta has since responded, and he seems just as baffled by Trump’s timing ― to say nothing of the claims themselves ― as everyone else.

“Dude, get your head in the game,” he wrote at Trump, in part, on Twitter. “You’re representing the US at the G20.”

Podesta said he was on cross-country road trip with his wife when he saw reports that “our whack job POTUS” was tweeting about him, and apparently accusing him of not cooperating with a federal investigation into the hacking of Democratic National Committee emails.

He had a few words of advice for Trump, who on Friday met with Russian President Vladimir Putin. U.S. intelligence agencies have reported that there’s evidence that Putin orchestrated a hacking campaign during the U.S. presidential election to benefit Trump.

3/ Get a grip man, the Russians committed a crime when they stole my emails to help get you elected President. — John Podesta (@johnpodesta) July 7, 2017

4/ Maybe you might try to find a way to mention that to President Putin. — John Podesta (@johnpodesta) July 7, 2017

5/ BTW, I had nothing to do with the DNC. — John Podesta (@johnpodesta) July 7, 2017

6/ God only knows what you'll be raving about on twitter by the time we get to Utah. — John Podesta (@johnpodesta) July 7, 2017

7/7 Dude, get your head in the game. You’re representing the US at the G20. — John Podesta (@johnpodesta) July 7, 2017

DNC spokeswoman Adrienne Watson also responded to the president on Twitter, noting that Trump’s claim doesn’t make sense, as Podesta never had oversight of the server in question.