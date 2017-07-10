John Saffron reminds me of a musical Woody Allen, not in looks or even style, but in this introspective ability to recognize his own unique traits, or perhaps in his own mind, faults. “I am very high maintenance,” he warns me from the outset. He asks a lot of questions, keeps meticulously detailed notes and wrote a very funny musical play about a boy who creates an imaginary friend who hates him for being a control freak. But I am certain he is not all that bad as he thinks he is. Good artists tend to be meticulous about their work. John Saffron wants every detail in order. Can you blame him for wanting to be a perfectionist? Also, it is clear that his new musical is not your typical production. It appears that he is rehearsing his cast day and night simply to perfect a staged reading, but at a deeper level this work hasn’t gotten so much attention to remain a reading for too long. This musical plans to go far beyond that and Mr. Saffron can sense it. So can the folks around him.

We caught up with John Saffron to get a closer look at the artist, his music, and his new play. You don’t want to miss this free reading (the information is below).

Q~ How does the idea of an imaginary friend who hates you get created...and where and how does the music fit in?

John Saffron: The 8-year-old kid in Second Banana, and the 8-year-old me may have something in common. The kid conjures up an imaginary singing star as his imaginary friend, because that’s what he longs to be, but this little kid is so down on himself that he’s only capable of imagining a friend who detests him and actually sabotages his hopes and dreams. But this kid also has gumption, so the two characters end up in a war of the wills, with the kid never giving up on trying to transform the imaginary friend. Both characters are singers, so in their highly emotional lifelong conflict, they express themselves in song when mere spoken dialogue can’t contain their emotions.

Q~ Okay, so tell us, what’s the story about without giving any fun surprises away.

John Saffron: My imaginary friend hates me for being a control freak who has ruined his life and crushed his potential. He sets out to win his freedom, and whenever he’s thwarted, the next attempt grows more desperate, even violent. He’s helped along the way by Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas, George Clooney, Jessica Rabbit, and a certain romantic blonde genie in pink harem pants.

Q~ This reading is your full version. How has the story changed since its original creation and where is it now?

John Saffron: At first, it was a brief piece about a troubled kid and his illustrious imaginary friend. It developed into a full-fledged musical, detailing the raging conflict between these two, which grew as the script evolved. Also, there are now strict rules set forth in a binding contract which govern the lives of imaginary friends – rules which require interpretation by lawyers and judges and are subject to change in an Alice-in-Wonderland way. By the way, the rules apply not only to this imaginary friend but to the entire imaginary friend community in which he becomes a social activist in order help free all imaginary friends everywhere.

Q ~ So MITF snuck into one of your recent staged readings and invited you to be part of the festival. Why do you think that happened and what do you hope will happen as a result?

John Saffron: I enjoy describing it as sneaking, because I like hyperbole, but I think they just innocently attended a staged reading from which we had tried to exclude theater types, because we didn’t believe we ready. So the one theater industry professional who attended invites us to this great festival, saying that Second Banana would fill a niche they had been looking to fill. I am honored! And I guess that’s a lesson to not be so shy going forward. Midtown International Theater Festival did ask for a “more realized” version of the reading. So we have added two glamorous female backup singers with gorgeous voices and a drummer. The stage directions reader in this show is actually a character, who provides sly commentary on the action, so we’ve cast a very funny actor to play that part.

Q~ Festivals are very pared down versions of shows, much more so is a festival reading. What would you imagine a full scale off Broadway production of SECOND BANANA to look like?

John Saffron: It would be visually lush, with sets by Tony Walton. This show is a fantasy. It all takes place inside a person’s head, so dreamlike visuals galore. There will be a cinematic component – visuals upstage in vivid Technicolor, on a big screen, that tell part of the story and help create the dreamy atmosphere.

Q~ What is it about this show that you think is making such a splash? What is it about it that audiences of the reading are connecting to?

John Saffron: One person said that it was so much fun, you don’t notice you’re getting punched in the gut. It contains some dark themes which audience members identify with, unfortunately for them, but the tone is always playful. This whimsical, fun vibe of the show, expresses the spirit of the central character who, by any psychiatric standard, would be described as mentally ill. But he spends years and decades fighting those demons, and he eventually triumphs – sort of. I like dealing with such dark themes without the complaining and self-pitying which sometimes accompany them but rather by stressing the absurdity of these torturous parts of life that bedevil all of us.

Q ~ So, what's next for SECOND BANANA after the festival?

John Saffron: It’s time to start making the cinematic component, currently being described in stage directions. I once wrote and directed an independent feature film starring the late and legendary Marian Seldes, whom I was crazy about. She encouraged me to pursue my dream of performing at a time when I thought such a notion was fantastical and absurd. And now, the theater piece she helped inspire and in which I’m starring will incorporate film, the medium where I met her. It’s coming full circle in a way which is very moving to me.