Oh, brutha! John Stamos has apparently entered the “Drake & Josh” feud.
For those needing a refresher, the problems between former Nickelodeon co-stars Drake Bell and Josh Peck, who played stepbrothers on “Drake & Josh,” stem from Bell not scoring an invite to Peck’s wedding.
In response, Bell tweeted and deleted some biting messages, saying, “When you’re not invited to the wedding the message is clear,” “Loyalty is key,” and “ALWAYS remember where you came from,” according to E! Online.
Now, Stamos, who starred with Peck in “Grandfathered,” is chiming in, seemingly rubbing his wedding invite in Bell’s face.
Recently, the actor posted an Instagram of him and Peck embracing, saying, “I got invited to the wedding and I didn’t even want to go. #Honeymoon.”
Ouch. Uncle Jesse has no mercy.
As if that weren’t enough, as Vulture points out, Stamos has also recently posted other photos of him being all chummy, even (gasp) “brotherly” with Josh.
Will this madness never end?
It looks like the feud between the TV brothers still has as much drama as an episode of “Drake & Josh,” or as HuffPost’s Doha Madani says, “This actually is a ‘Drake & Josh’ episode.”
