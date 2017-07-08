Oh, brutha! John Stamos has apparently entered the “Drake & Josh” feud.

For those needing a refresher, the problems between former Nickelodeon co-stars Drake Bell and Josh Peck, who played stepbrothers on “Drake & Josh,” stem from Bell not scoring an invite to Peck’s wedding.

In response, Bell tweeted and deleted some biting messages, saying, “When you’re not invited to the wedding the message is clear,” “Loyalty is key,” and “ALWAYS remember where you came from,” according to E! Online.

Now, Stamos, who starred with Peck in “Grandfathered,” is chiming in, seemingly rubbing his wedding invite in Bell’s face.

Recently, the actor posted an Instagram of him and Peck embracing, saying, “I got invited to the wedding and I didn’t even want to go. #Honeymoon.”

A post shared by John Stamos (@johnstamos) on Jul 1, 2017 at 6:40pm PDT

Ouch. Uncle Jesse has no mercy.

As if that weren’t enough, as Vulture points out, Stamos has also recently posted other photos of him being all chummy, even (gasp) “brotherly” with Josh.

A post shared by John Stamos (@johnstamos) on Jul 5, 2017 at 9:54am PDT

A post shared by John Stamos (@johnstamos) on Jun 30, 2017 at 5:42pm PDT

Will this madness never end?