C Flanigan via Getty Images Amber Heard and Johnny Depp at the Art of Elysium 2016 Heaven Gala in California in January, 2016.

The saga that is Amber Heard and Johnny Depp’s divorce just won’t end.

Depp has reportedly filed new court documents, obtained by People, asking that the court order his estranged wife to pay $100,000 toward his legal fees.

The filing seems to be a direct response to the Request for Order Heard filed earlier this month ― to ensure Depp pays the actress what she’s owed and to finalize the division of their assets ― which Depp reportedly believes was “entirely unnecessary.” After reaching a divorce settlement in August, Depp owes Heard nearly $7 million.

People reports that Heard has 10 days to pay the court’s order. Otherwise, Depp has requested he be allowed to deduct the amount from his next divorce settlement payment. The outlet also notes Depp already owes about $1 million in attorney’s fees and costs.

Depp’s court filings reportedly call Heard’s behavior throughout the divorce proceedings erratic and uncooperative. The “Mordecai” star also reportedly claimed Heard regularly violated the couple’s confidentiality agreement.

Questions about confidentiality may be due to the fact that Heard has recently spoken out publicly about being a victim of domestic abuse. The actress starred in an emotional PSA about domestic violence in November and earlier this month, she published a letter about her experience in Porter magazine. Though Heard never mentioned Depp by name in either the video or letter, TMZ called her actions “risky” due to the confidentiality agreement.

“The impact of her relentless pursuit on Johnny — the damage her false allegations have caused his personal and professional reputation, his and his family’s emotional well-being, and his finances appears to be of no interest to Amber,” Depp’s court filing states, according to People.

The outlet reports a court hearing on Depp’s latest motion is scheduled for Jan. 13, 2017.

Heard’s attorney, Pierce O’Donnell, gave a statement to The Huffington Post, saying, “After his string of recent setbacks at the box office, I’m glad that Johnny Depp seems to have rediscovered his comic touch with this laughable motion. It is just another lame attempt by Mr. Depp and his team to not pay my client the money she is owed. We look forward to prevailing in court - and to getting sick children and women in need the money that Mr. Depp is denying them.”