'Hollywood Medium' Tyler Henry Gets Johnny Weir To Open Up About Divorce

An emotional Johnny Weir reveals painful details about his 2015 divorce on Wednesday’s episode of “Hollywood Medium with Tyler Henry.”

Billed as a “clairvoyant medium,” Henry appears to tap into a troubling situation in Weir’s love life. “It’s kind of a process of learning how to trust again,” he explains, as seen in the video above.

The revelation prompts Weir, 32, to recall his “terrible” divorce from ex-husband Victor Voronov. Prior to their split, the couple’s tempestuous relationship had been the subject of intense media scrutiny.

“There’s so little that people actually know about that period in my life because I wasn’t sharing it with the whole world,” the two-time Olympian says. “It was a very difficult time for me to sit and not stick up for myself and not say anything.”

