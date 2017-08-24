STYLE
08/24/2017 11:46 am ET

We Don't Need This 'Sexy Jon Snow' Costume For Women, But Here It Is

Halloween is coming.

By Jamie Feldman

Halloween is coming, and retailers are clearly hoping to capitalize on the mass hysteria and fanfare surrounding “Game of Thrones.” Thanks to that killer new coat, Daenerys Targaryen is a no-brainer as the most fashionable costume option for ladies. 

But there’s also a “sexy” Jon Snow getup, for some reason. 

Yandy
Sexy Northern Queen Costume, $149. 

Yandy’s “Sexy Northern Queen Costume” costume features a plunging neckline, gold stud accents, a loin cloth, what the site calls “a cheeky butt” (but doesn’t show in photos) and, of course, a faux fur cloak to wear on top, just like the King in the North

Now, look, we’re all about a good GoT reference, and Snow is undeniably sexy. But is there any real need for a women’s Jon Snow Halloween costume? No. Does that mean we have doubts the elaborate $149 look will sell out? No.

Ask any Halloween retailer and they’ll tell you, anything can be “sexy” if you cut a few holes in it and pair it with fishnets (which are not included, by the way).

Hey, at least you’ll be the most honorable person at the party?

H/T Cosmo U.K. 

RELATED...

ALSO ON HUFFPOST

PHOTO GALLERIES
Celebrity Halloween Costumes 2016
Suggest a correction
Jamie Feldman Fashion & Lifestyle Editor, HuffPost

MORE:

Game Of Thrones Halloween Halloween Costumes Jon Snow
Subscribe to the Lifestyle email.
Life hacks and juicy stories to get you through the week.
We Don't Need This 'Sexy Jon Snow' Costume For Women, But Here It Is

CONVERSATIONS