08/18/2017 05:44 pm ET

Jon Snow Is An Adorable Goof In Emilia Clarke's Latest Instagram Post

It’s pretty fly.

By Elyse Wanshel

WARNING! Spoilers ahead for “Game of Thrones” Season 7!

How the relationship between Daenerys Targaryen (Emilia Clarke) and Jon Snow (Kit Harington) will develop on “Game of Thrones” may still be unclear.

But in real life, it’s very obvious that Clarke and Harington are buds.

On Thursday, Clarke posted a video to Instagram showing the pair having a blast being goofballs at work.

“I mean, JEEEZE, one pet of a dragon and he thinks he’s one of them,” the actress wrote alongside her post.

Let’s just hope Harington doesn’t start breathing fire.

Elyse Wanshel Trends Reporter, HuffPost

