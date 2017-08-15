12 Fire Tweets About Jon Snow’s Moment With A Freakin’ Dragon

WARNING! Spoilers ahead for “Game of Thrones” Season 7!

There was one scene in Season 7, Episode 5, of “Game of Thrones” that’s so fly, people couldn’t help but bust out a few awesome tweets.

In the episode “Eastwatch,” Jon Snow meets Drogon, Daenerys Targaryen’s dragon, face to face.

And. He. Actually. Gets. To. Pet. It.

That’s right, instead of becoming a human weenie roast, Jon slowly takes off his glove and delicately strokes the dragon’s snout.

And Drogon is all about it. The moment is actually pretty sweet.

Jon meeting Drogon was the most beautiful thing ever😭 pic.twitter.com/SMwJggXYSC — ken (@robbbsdany) August 14, 2017

In the Season 6 finale of “Game of Thrones” it was revealed that Jon is the child of Lyanna Stark and Rhaegar Targaryen, making Jon a Targaryen. Rhaegar also happens to be Daenerys’ brother, making her Jon’s aunt.

Jon and Dany — who seem to have very strong chemistry with one another — are completely unaware of their relation.

Many fans believe that Drogon allowed Jon to pet him because the dragon could literally smell the Targaryen blood running though his veins. Dany, however, is completely unaware of this and seems to be impressed (*cough* or turned on *cough*) by Jon’s ability to pet her dragon.

So, with this information in mind, Twitter exploded with an inferno of hilarious tweets about the moment.

