Here's How Jon Snow Should Be Introduced From Now On

Ser Davos, take note.
It took over six full seasons, but in Season 7, Episode 3 of “Game of Thrones,” Jon Snow (Kit Harington) finally meets Daenerys Targaryen (Emilia Clarke).
Standing face-to-face at Dragonstone after hearing an intimidating list of formal titles describing the self-professed Queen of the Seven Kingdoms, Jon is introduced simply by Davos (Liam Cunningham): “This is Jon Snow. He’s King in the North.”
Which, frankly, didn’t seem right.
Since the show began, Jon has gone from being a bastard pariah to a bastard White-Walker-fighting king. Oh, and did we mention the guy came back from the freakin’ dead?
He surely deserved more props than he got ― and thankfully the people of Reddit agree.
In a post published Tuesday, users (particularly one called Gerry-Mandarin) decided to come up with a few appropriate titles that could and should be used in all future introductions.
Here are the best:
Jon Snow, First of His Name
The Bastard of Winterfell
The White Wolf
Sworn Brother Guarding the Realms of Men
Lord of the First Men and the Free Folk
998th Lord Commander of the Nights Watch
Defender of the Wall
The Resurrected
Slayer of White Walkers and the Army of the Dead
The King in the North
Protector of the Realm
Rightful King of the Seven Kingdoms
The Prince Who Was Promised
And just for fun ...
Master of Brooding
He Who Has Never Met a Girl He Liked More Than His Own Hair
And finally ....
Knower of Nothing
