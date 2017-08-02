Here's How Jon Snow Should Be Introduced From Now On

Ser Davos, take note.

Standing face-to-face at Dragonstone after hearing an intimidating list of formal titles describing the self-professed Queen of the Seven Kingdoms, Jon is introduced simply by Davos (Liam Cunningham): “This is Jon Snow. He’s King in the North.”

"YOU STAND IN THE PRESENCE OF KHALEESI, RIGHTFUL HEIR OF .. MOTHER OF DRAGSONS, THE UNBURNT.."



.....



"....This is Jon Snow.." pic.twitter.com/cYN8zxlInL — K I M N A I N (@KimNainOfficial) July 31, 2017

Which, frankly, didn’t seem right.

Since the show began, Jon has gone from being a bastard pariah to a bastard White-Walker-fighting king. Oh, and did we mention the guy came back from the freakin’ dead?

He surely deserved more props than he got ― and thankfully the people of Reddit agree.

In a post published Tuesday, users (particularly one called Gerry-Mandarin) decided to come up with a few appropriate titles that could and should be used in all future introductions.

Here are the best:

Jon Snow, First of His Name

The Bastard of Winterfell

The White Wolf

Sworn Brother Guarding the Realms of Men

Lord of the First Men and the Free Folk

998th Lord Commander of the Nights Watch

Defender of the Wall

The Resurrected

Slayer of White Walkers and the Army of the Dead

The King in the North

Protector of the Realm

Rightful King of the Seven Kingdoms

The Prince Who Was Promised

And just for fun ...

Master of Brooding

He Who Has Never Met a Girl He Liked More Than His Own Hair

And finally ....