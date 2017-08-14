WARNING! Spoilers ahead for “Game of Thrones” Season 7!

In the “Game of Thrones” universe, there’s a prophecy that says “The Dragon Has Three Heads,” which Daenerys Targaryen (Emilia Clarke) hears about when she visits the House of the Undying in the books. These “three heads” are thought by fans to be a trio of Targaryen dragon riders who will fly on Drogon, Viserion and Rhaegal to defeat the White Walkers.

It’s believed these three riders are (duh) Dany, the newly revealed Targaryen Jon Snow (Kit Harington), and possibly Tyrion (Peter Dinklage), assuming he is also the blood of the dragon. Now, a subtle connection in the show has made the case even stronger.

In one scene from Season 7, Episode 5, “Eastwatch,” Jon Snow ― who we now know is the (maybe legitimate?) son of Rhaegar Targaryen and Lyanna Stark ― meets Drogon face to face. Instead of setting the King in the North on fire, Drogon allows Jon to pet him and the two share a moment similar to the one Tyrion had with Viserion and Rhaegal in Season 6, Episode 2.

(Dany was ALL for it.)

Yes, Dany, Jon and Tyrion have now all touched dragons ― and walked away unscathed. It must mean something, right?!

As HuffPost has covered before, there’s an uncanny amount of support on the show and in George R.R. Martin’s books that Tyrion is a Targaryen:

The Mad King Aerys had a thing for Tywin Lannister’s wife, Joanna, and definitely “took liberties” with her.

The timing works out so Joanna and Aerys could’ve been together less than a year before Tyrion was born.

Tyrion is obsessed with dragons and has dreams about them.

Tyrion’s, Dany’s and Jon Snow’s mothers all died in childbirth.

These bullet points ― plus the fact that they’ve now all shared tender moments with fire-breathing dragons ― may very well prove Dany, Jon and Tyrion are the three Targaryen dragon riders thought to save Westeros from the army of the dead.

But fans, of course, have to be skeptical. Do we really know what the “three heads” represent? And will showrunners David Benioff and D.B. Weiss even have the prophecy play a big role in the series?

Also, Dany and her brothers, Rhaegar and Viserys, could’ve very well been the three heads ― game over.

We can’t help but hope, though, that we will see someone aside from Dany fly on a dragon. Watching Jon and Tyrion take flight would be beyond cool, as would witnessing Bran (Isaac Hempstead Wright) warg into a dragon. Hey, maybe he’s the third head?!

Keep those theories coming ...