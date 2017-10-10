COMEDY
Jon Stewart’s Attempt To Defend Trump To Stephen Colbert Fails Spectacularly

An effort to give the president "equal time" quickly flies off the rails.

By Ed Mazza

President Donald Trump complained over the weekend about all the jokes targeting him on late-night television and wondered aloud if he should get equal time

CBS “Late Show” host Stephen Colbert decided to give him just that. 

Colbert brought on his old Comedy Central colleague, former “Daily Show” host Jon Stewart, to say something nice about Trump after each joke. 

It went about as well as you’d expect. 

Watch the clip above to see just how quickly it all fell apart.  

