Jonathan Rhys Meyers' Wife Opens Up About Miscarriage In Emotional Instagram Post

Jonathan Rhys Meyers’ wife, Mara Lane, revealed she suffered a miscarriage and opened up about her family’s struggles in an emotional Instagram post.

Meyers and Lane welcomed their first child, a son named Wolf, in December.

On Sunday, the mom and actress posted a photo of a woman facing a lion on Instagram.

“With much sadness, we open our hearts to share that J and I lost our second child, who was baking in the oven,” Lane wrote in the caption. “Child was very very much wanted (right now especially by J, so he took the news particularly not so well) and we are still working with coping skills over here... when life throws us curve balls such as these.”

Lane explained that her husband has battled alcoholism and depression and relapsed after the painful news of the miscarriage.

Indeed, U.K. tabloids published photos that appeared to show the Irish actor intoxicated at the Dublin airport over the weekend.

“He has been able to turn any ugliness and hurt in his life into art and is the strongest person I know. I do not know anyone who has been through what he has been through and reached his level of successes,” Lane. “It does seem though that every time we seem to be making so much progress... sometimes it’s like two steps forward, one step back.”

In her Instagram post, Lane thanked their family, friends and supporters who have offered love and kind thoughts during this difficult time.

She also addressed the tabloid reports. “I feel that whomever took photos of my husband was slightly in the wrong and was concerned for the wrong reasons but ... it’s OK. It’s OK,” she wrote. “Maybe you have/had a family to feed and need/needed money? I don’t know. We forgive you.”

At the moment, she said, Meyers is safe with a bodyguard and sober living companion and aiming to get into a detox program.

Ultimately, Lane concluded with a positive takeaway and a message of love to those affected by natural disasters around the world.

“Life is life. Life is beautiful. Life is tough sometimes though so let’s try not looking down at someone unless we intend on helping them up.

Sending love to those in... Texas, Florida, India and Mexico with all the natural disasters going on. We are both so sensitive and the past couple of weeks have been so ouch in our hearts for all humans and animals affected.”