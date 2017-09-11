Jordan Peele And Spike Lee Are Making A Thriller Called 'Black Klansman'

Jordan Peele and Spike Lee are teaming up to make a film with a title that’s sure to get people interested: “Black Klansman.”

The thriller will be based on the true story of Ron Stallworth, a black Colorado detective who infiltrated the KKK in 1978. Stallworth reportedly interacted with KKK members via phone or written correspondence, using a white police officer to pose as him during events that he had to be physically present for.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Lee will direct the film while Peele and Blumhouse Productions will produce. Denzel Washington’s son John David Washington will star as Stallworth in the film.