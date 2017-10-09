Jorge Blanco: "Music is my number one focus right now"

His acting roles in the Mexican spin-off movie to High School Musical and the Disney telenovela Violetta have given multi-talent Jorge Blanco a world of options, and since his first single ‘Light Your Heart' (2016) the actor, dancer, and singer has his sights set on a recording career. “If any acting roles pop up that we can do, where we can arrange timing I will definitely do it,” says Blanco. But that said, his premier focus now is on his debut album. “It’s done already, we just need to pick which songs. We’ve been writing for over two years, and that has really helped to get closer to the style, to what is Jorge going to sound like.”