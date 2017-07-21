Joseph Gordon-Levitt and Tasha McCauley welcomed their second son, the couple’s rep confirmed Thursday to People magazine.

The baby boy arrived in June. The couple confirmed they were expecting their second child in May. They welcomed their first son in the summer of 2015.

The “Snowden” star has talked publicly about how he and his wife, a robotics expert, prefer to keep their private life out of the spotlight.

Soon after his first son was born, Gordon-Levitt appeared on “Live with Kelly” and said he wanted to protect his family’s privacy.