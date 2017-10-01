Joseph, Hollander & Craft Honored in Multiple Legal Sectors By Best Lawyers in America 2018

Original Source Posted 8/16/17

Four attorneys from Joseph, Hollander & Craft LLC have been honored by the highly regarded Best Lawyers in America® – 2018 Edition.

Christopher M. Joseph was honored in the Criminal Defense: General Practice sector. Joseph’s practice is concentrated in the areas of fraud, drug crimes, sex crimes, and related civil matters, including property and asset forfeiture. His practice also includes complex civil litigation, primarily in federal court.

A graduate of Wichita State University and the University of Kansas School of Law, Joseph is a Fellow in the Litigation Counsel of America, is designated as one of the top 5 percent of Kansas lawyers in Super Lawyers® by Thomson Reuters, and has been named “Top 100 Trial Lawyers” in Kansas by The National Trial Lawyers.

Joseph is a member of the Kansas, Topeka and Douglas County Bar Associations. He serves on two Kansas Bar Association Committees and chairs the Topeka Bar Association’s Legislative Committee.

M. Kristine Savage was honored in two sectors: Criminal Defense: General Practice and Criminal Defense: White Collar. Savage has extensive experience in complex federal and state criminal cases, including appeals. Her primary practice focuses on family law, and the Kansas Supreme Court has certified her as a mediator in domestic cases.

Before joining the firm in 1999, Savage was Chief of the Northeast Kansas Conflicts Office, and served as an Assistant Appellate Defender and Public Defender in Shawnee County. A graduate of Wichita State University, Savage earned her Juris Doctor at Washburn University School of Law. She has been an adjunct professor for the law school and has served as Judge Pro Tem in Shawnee County District Court.

Ross A. Hollander was recognized for his expertise in three legal sectors: Employment Law – Management, Labor Law – Management, and Litigation – Labor and Employment.

Hollander is a founding member of the firm and chair of its Civil Litigation and Employment Law Division. He has practiced employment, labor, and commercial law for more than 40 years, including litigation in state and federal courts over issues of intellectual property, trade secrets, non-compete and related negative covenants, and claims of discrimination.

Hollander a past president of the Wichita Bar Association, past president of the Kansas Bar Association’s Employment Law Section, and past president of the Wesley E. Brown Inn of Court. A graduate of Wichita State University, Hollander received his Juris Doctor from the University of Kansas School of Law. He is a member of the Wichita, Kansas and American Bar Associations, Kansas Association of Defense Counsel, and Defense Research Institute.

Michelle Moe Witte was recognized for her work in the sector of Employment Law – Individuals. Witte is a trial lawyer, defending either employers or employees in discrimination cases based on age, gender, race, disability or religion. She represents clients in state and federal courts, and before various administrative agencies.

A graduate of Wichita State University, Witte earned her Juris Doctor at Washburn University School of Law. She is a Fellow of the Litigation Counsel of America, treasurer of the Wesley E. Brown Inn of Court, and past member of the Board of Governors of the Wichita Bar Association. For her outstanding service to the Bar, Witte received the Wichita Bar Association’s 2013 President’s Award.