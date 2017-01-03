Man Accused Of Urinating On Cop After Yelling 'F*** Trump'

A man in Florida is facing charges of battery and indecent exposure after he allegedly urinated on a highway patrol officer.

It all started early Sunday morning when officers arrested Joseph Murphy for disorderly intoxication at Disney Springs, a shopping mall at the Walt Disney World Resort, according to WKMG TV.

Orange County Jail Joseph Murphy in his booking photo.

The 20-year-old Murphy was placed in a patrol car and allegedly began banging his head against a partition and then tried to choke himself.

Police said Murphy started yelling “police brutality” and “F*** Trump” to the officers.”

Things got a wee more intense at the Orange County Jail, emphasis on the “wee.”

Officers said Murphy banged his head on the car window and started to urinate on the jail floor, as well as a trooper’s pants “leaving a large wet spot on his uniform,” according to the Palm Beach Post.

Murphy is now facing numerous charges, including battery on a law enforcement officer, exposure of sexual organs, two charges of resisting a police officer without violence and disorderly intoxication.

Murphy, whose last known address was in Akron, Ohio, remains behind bars at the Orange County Jail in lieu of $4,500 bond.

Urinating on police officers will definitely leave a stain or your record, but it seems to be a thing in Florida.

Last March, police in Lake County pulled over Carlos Adonis Ramos-Erazo for driving 75 mph in a 55 mph zone.

The 24-year-old allegedly said he was rushing to get home because he had “to go No. 2” and drove off. When they eventually took him into custody, he allegedly pooped and urinated on himself in the patrol car.