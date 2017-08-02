Joseph Welch Said it to Joe McCarthy, I'll Say it to Donald Trump: Have You No Sense of Decency?

Amidst tumult emanating from the White House, one thing's clear throughout the political spectrum. Our selected president Donald Trump isn't only delusional, but his behavior also demonstrates the man chosen, not by Americans but by the outmoded Electoral College, has no inhibitions about shameful conduct. Echoing what Army Defense Lawyer Joseph Welch said in the 1950's to anti-communist hysteric Joseph McCarthy, Trump the Pretender hasn't a shred of decency.

With popular support in the mid-30's, Donald Trump tries to deflect criticism to almost everyone else.

After showering Hillary Clinton with praise Election Night and Inauguration Day, he's back to references of "Crooked Hillary," even as the woman who beat him by almost 3,000,000 said almost nothing negative about him. Same with Barack Obama, with whom he makes absurd comparisons, whether lying about the supposed failure of Obamacare, or how well the economy is doing, when it started improving under the former president.

Not stopping with Democrats, he pulled the rug out from ardent supporters, including National Security Advisor Michael Flynn, fired after three weeks for lying about associating with the Russian ambassador. Also shunted aside was long-respected FBI Director James Comey, for whom I’ve no love, considering his reckless letter to congress eleven days before Election Day. He got rid of Comey, however, because he wouldn't halt an investigation into Russian collusion with Trump and associates during the campaign, which he admitted to NBC's Lester Holt.

Trump humiliated Jeff Sessions because he correctly recused himself from the DOJ investigation after admitting he, too, spoke to Russians. Sessions was his first senatorial endorsement, standing by him when most Republicans wouldn’t, then gave up his Alabama seat to become Attorney General, and now waits for the other shoe to drop.

Donald Trump's definition of loyalty works in one direction. How it benefits him, never how his statements/actions impact those unable to deliver his promised improbable "wins.”

In spite of Sean Spicer's wobbly attempts at defending Trump's misstatements, it became clear after awhile Spicer's tenure was in jeopardy. Indeed, Trump's anointing of Anthony Scaramucci as Communications Director against Spicer's and Chief of Staff Reince Priebus' wishes, caused Spicer to resign. Then, a hailstorm of profanity-laden comments about Priebus and strategist Steve Bannon in the New Yorker led Preibus to resign, all with the apparent support of Trump.

Astonishingly, Scaramucci, who sold his hedge fund company to get into the administration, was quickly abandoned by Trump and forced out after ten days, because new Chief of Staff John Kelly demanded it, after moving over from Homeland Security.

Through all this Trump tweets rants, either at GOP opponents who killed Obamacare's repeal, or deludes himself about how great everything is. Or that son Donald, Jr.'s June 2016 meeting with a Russian lawyer and others to get dirt on Hillary Clinton was something anyone would do. Now it turns out, in spite of oily defense lawyer Jay Sekulow's denial of the president's involvement, Trump ”weighed in” on his son’s statement while flying back from Europe.

Trump has no shame or decency, maligning military transgenders, then addressed the Boy Scout Jamboree, turning an apolitical gathering into a Trump Youth Rally, attacking Obama and Hillary. What's fascinating is how being president generates support, witness cheering from the Scouts, most of whom have no clue about anything Trump's talking about.

Less understandable was applause from Long Island police, to whom Trump suggested no need to comfortably fit suspects into a police car. These are law enforcement officers, not children, and notably both the Boy Scout hierarchy and police departments decried Trump's remarks, which Sarah Huckabee Sanders tried to mollify, saying he was joking.

Joking? Like urging campaign rally attendees to physically attack critics, promising to pay for their legal defense?

With all this, Trump repeats how "great" everything is, even as leaks pervade and his administration implodes. His lame "flirtation" with Vladimir Putin resulted in Russia's expulsion of over 700 American consular employees after an "enough is enough" congress voted almost unanimously to increase sanctions against that country.

But with all this, even as GOP senators say if he tries to fire Special Counsel Robert Mueller it will be the end of his presidency, I’ve seen no politicians or media pundits advocate changing the presidential system to popular vote.

Indeed, ardent Hillary supporters nod when counterparts say Trump's policies were ratified by the voters.

I'll say it again, he wasn't elected, he was selected by the Electoral College. Yet powerful antagonists do little to change the system. They combat him on health care, the Paris Climate Pact and immigration but, though almost 3,000,000 more Americans rejected Trump, they don't castigate the process that allowed it to happen.

They're afraid it's hopeless or think it's sacrosanct, when so many former wrongs, slavery, women's inability to vote, segregation and gay discrimination were changed after years of protest. The amendment process is difficult, but there's a solution: the National Popular Vote Interstate Compact, which awards state electoral votes to the popular winner, irrespective of how states votes. Ten states, plus D.C. ratified it, with 165 votes, but it won't take effect until those with cumulatively 270 endorse it.

It's a slow process, and progressive states like Oregon and Connecticut keep rejecting it. Others as well. One house passes it and the other doesn't. Why don't honchos get behind this, while simultaneously combating other obnoxious Trump stuff? I've communicated with over fifty senators. Most staff indicated support, yet their bosses do nothing.

We must start campaigns to promote activities, such as the Women's March. I can't do it alone. Please write your legislative representatives, nationally and locally.

Unless you're happy with the state of affairs.

