Josh Duhamel And His Son Had The Most Adorable Birthday Dance-Off

Josh Duhamel knows how to celebrate birthdays in style.

The actor posted an adorable video on Instagram in honor of his son Axl’s 4th birthday on Tuesday.

The video shows Axl and his dad having a little dance-off of sorts. Clearly, the kid has inherited some dancing talent from his mom, Fergie. “I can’t think of a better way to celebrate a 4th birthday. Happy birthday Axlito!” Duhamel tweeted.

Fergie also posted about her son’s birthday.

