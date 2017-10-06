Josh Gad Calls Sick Kids As Olaf From 'Frozen' To Make Them Feel Better

Universal facts: All kids love the movie “Frozen,” and actor Josh Gad seems like a pretty good dude.

Gad, who plays Olaf the snowman in the hit animated film, has made it a habit to call chronically ill children in character to brighten their spirits.

“I actually get choked up thinking about some of the kids that I’ve left messages for because it’s so … it’s so fleeting,” he told BuzzFeed News. “It’s such a little thing that I do that goes such a long way for these children. But you take their mind off of it for a minute, for a day.”

Gad, who shares two daughters, Isabella Eve, 3, and Ava Tanya, 6, with wife Ida Darvish, said he can only imagine being faced with a similar situation. That’s why he considers getting on the phone with ill children just as important as his day job.

“Hopefully you give their parents a distraction,” Gad continued. “As a parent, it’s the hardest thing to think about and, you know, I take ownership of the fact that that’s as much my job as doing the voice for commercial reasons. The fact that it has transcended that is such a wonderful thing, but it’s also really sad. I would take all of it back if it just meant that the kids could have a normal life. You know at the end of that call is another call where the child is gone.”

The Tony Award nominee is set to reprise his role in the upcoming sequel, which hits theaters November 2019. His daughters, however, get a sneak peek come bedtime when Gad gets into character for storytime.

“They’re a little spoiled because I read to them these stories at night,” he told E! News. “When I read a book about ‘Frozen’ I read it as Olaf. So, they get it firsthand. So, for them, every day is a sequel for them.”