This summer, Joshua Radin is helping you get ready to head out on the open road.

The singer-songwriter recorded a version of Simon & Garfunkel’s 1968 “America” for Amazon’s upcoming road trip playlist, featuring 30 cover songs from various artists.

Radin told HuffPost he chose the track because it reminds him of car rides he took with his family while growing up in Ohio.

“I’ve always loved this song, ever since I was a child. My parents would play it in the car all the time and I can remember watching the world go by from the back seat, wondering what it would be like to see the world through Paul Simon’s eyes,” Radin said.

The summer playlist also features Shawn Colvin performing an acoustic version of Rihanna’s “Shut Up and Drive” and Big Search covering Paul McCartney’s “Let Me Roll It.” Other performers include Son Volt, John Paul White and members of Band of Horses and Deer Tick.

The collection, called “Open Road,” debuts Aug. 4 on Amazon Music.