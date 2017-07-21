Journaling for self-discovery is a powerful tool to keep you inspired and motivated to reach your goals.

On this episode, I’m going to talk about how journaling is a crucial piece of self-discovery and how it can help you unearth stuff that you haven’t taken the time to notice.

Living with your goals in mind and working hard towards them is not enough. You also need to spend time reflecting on your goals, figuring out where you’re at and where you’re going. The best way to do that is through journaling.

