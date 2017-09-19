Journalist Maggie Freleng Investigates 'The Disappearance of Maura Murray' on Oxygen

Maura Murray went missing in 2004. The mystery surrounding her disappearance lives on and fuels speculation daily, nearly 14 years later. Did the pressured former West Point student and University of Massachusetts coed run away? Did she commit suicide? Did she freeze to death in the woods? Or was she murdered?

We know that Murray had personal issues that may have been affecting her nursing studies. What we don’t know is how relationships, including a possibly strained one with her boyfriend, may have impacted her mental state. We know she depleted her bank account before she took off in her car, that she purchased alcohol and then had a minor crash on Route 112 in Haverhill, New Hampshire. However, we don’t know exactly what happened after that. While bystanders went to get help and presumably, while no one was watching Maura, she vanished into the night.

The podcast Missing Maura Murray explores the timeline of events, the facts, theories and speculations into Maura’s private life, as well as clues about her disappearance. A new Oxygen six part series, The Disappearance of Maura Murray, now attempts to do the same with investigative journalist Maggie Freleng at its helm. Freleng has covered mental health, social issues, gender and sexuality. She chose to focus on Murray’s disappearance because it was a story that hit home for her as both she and Murray attended the University of Massachusetts. I spoke with Freleng about the upcoming Oxygen series for The Huffington Post:

How did this project come to you?

It did come to me! Maura’s story was something I had known about for a while going to U Mass and being a true crime fan. She was so similar to myself and my friends. She was this person who vanished into thin air. She was at U Mass before me and I heard about it while I was there from 2007-2011. Producers reached out to me looking for someone who had that connection to U Mass and was also passionate about social justice. Although we are looking at Maura’s case, this is also about the 70,000 women on any given day that go missing. That hooked me right away.

I have listened to episodes of the podcast Missing Maura Murray and other listeners have conveyed feeling that the case is at a standstill. Do we get to see any NEW developments in the case that instill us with hope about discovering what happened?

Yeah. While I can’t give away the ending, people familiar with the case know who was in the area. They know all the theories, names and players involved. We go through every theory: abduction, murder, running away...We try to check things off and while doing that, we discover a lot of evidence that is not out there or known to the public.

James Renner authors a blog (www.mauramurray.blogspot.com) and wrote the book True Crime Addict: How I Lost Myself in the Mysterious Disappearance of Maura Murray. He shared some negative things about the family, particularly scrutinizing Maura’s father Fred. Renner also seems to think Maura ran away and is alive today. How plausible is that theory, knowing such an extensive search hasn’t led to her being found?

Generally, this is not a likely scenario when people go missing, but it does happen. A woman recently turned up in Texas and had been missing for over 40 years. Renner lists in his book some of the ways, such as going to a women’s shelter and seeking protection for starting a new life. One of his theories is that she was given a new identity.

Do you really feel that she was in major distress when she ran away? To the untrained eye, the problems she had seem like they would have been rectifiable with time.

This is why they brought in a young woman to relate to Maura. Prior to this, middle aged men covered this case. . I don’t think that what she was going through was too stressful to be rectified, but we all have a different way of handling things. I also would not have hopped in a car and not told anyone where I was going. There’s no psychologist that she saw, so she may have been carrying this huge burden. We know she was a very private person and it’s possible that because she didn’t have that outlet (a psychologist or therapist), things were piling up on her and it was too overwhelming.

There has been some scrutiny of her dad Fred. He was criticized for not sitting down with the police immediately. What did you think of him when you met him?

It gets cleared up in a later episode that he had sat down with the police, but those conversations were not considered ‘formal interviews.’ Fred is a really unique person, not like any of my family members. Art, who is close with Fred and was the one to introduce me, said Fred is a salty, old, crusty man. Fred will tell you that’s kind of how he is! He’s an old-school, traditional, Catholic, Boston man. People really question his motives, but the reality is that he is a private person and now his entire personal life is being dissected under a microscope. He has poured his heart, soul and energy into this. I didn’t get the impression that he is withholding at all. He could talk for hours and hours about Maura.

I’m amazing that the family let you in knowing you would also be speaking with James Renner.

It was a huge factor. His book was our biggest wall in this case and if it had not been for Art’s introduction, we may not have had their participation. Renner said some really horrible things that I’m shocked he was not sued for! We were honest with the family that we would be talking to him. We also explained that this series was sure to bring a lot of attention to the case, that we needed to look into what Renner said and ask them some uncomfortable questions about the accusations. They agreed to do this because they really want to find Maura.

Seeing the success of Oxygen’s The Disappearance of Natalee Holloway and how that opened that case up in a way that we feel it might be solved, do you think this show will have similar potential for Maura’s case? http://www.huffingtonpost.com/entry/59c02844e4b082fd4205b919

I do. I think that we have gone into this case and expressed every single theory. Viewers will see that we’ve given police leads and they are ready for tips due to the new information we brought. The thing about both cases is that they are solvable, but there were major missteps along the way. It’s unfortunate that TV series were created to try to solve them - meaning, it’s unfortunate that they couldn’t be solved earlier on. At the same time, I have hope that shows like these will help bring closure to these cases.