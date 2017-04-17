Kendall Jenner hit up Coachella this past weekend, where journalists were reportedly warned that they would suffer the consequences if they dared to ask her about her disastrous Pepsi commercial.

Jenner has yet to comment on the ad or the intense backlash she and Pepsi received on social media, and the Indio, California, music festival apparently was not going to be the place where she spoke up.

According to TMZ, Jenner had several interviews scheduled over the weekend, but questions had to be submitted in advance. Sources told the website that anyone who dared to sneak a cola-commercial-related question in would do so at their own peril, as their outlet would “forever be persona non grata.” The Huffington Post reached out to Jenner’s reps for confirmation of this report.

While it is common for publicists to state that certain topics are off-limits, Jenner’s reps are doing her no favors by delaying the inevitable, if TMZ’s report is true.

Jenner dragging this process out builds it up to be something much more important than it is. The 21-year-old model is not responsible for the creation of the commercial, and it’s unclear how much she knew when she signed on for the project.