Donald Trump Is Now Causing Drama With The Members Of Journey

Journey’s Neal Schon won’t be running toward Donald Trump with open arms anytime soon. However, some of his bandmates already have, and he’s not happy about it.

Last week, Schon shared a post on Facebook in which he called out three of his bandmates ― keyboardist Jonathan Cain, bassist Ross Valory, and frontman Arnel Pineda ― who visited the White House last Thursday.

Schon, a founding member of the band, seems to believe the publicized meeting was done with the intention of exploiting the Journey brand, and it doesn’t sit well with him. He also claims it was arranged without his knowledge.

“Journey was not there ― 3 individual members were Cain Valory and Pineda whom I found ... Tours are done all the time but it could have been privately,” he wrote. “I had no prior knowledge of this from anyone. Not band members or Managment. This clearly shows no respect or Unity, just Divide.”

Schon also expressed his frustrations about the whole situation on Twitter throughout the weekend, replying to fans who showed their support.

How would you feel if u found out that the rest of the band wanted to tour without me? I've always been 100%JRNY and made the right choices — NEAL SCHON MUSIC (@NealSchonMusic) August 3, 2017

Yes only by the President knowing he will Benifit from it. Exploitation without my permission and at My expense being the founder. https://t.co/FNeAJa9ZCg — NEAL SCHON MUSIC (@NealSchonMusic) August 3, 2017

Nope not a word. But they will be hearing from me https://t.co/W6NSmXijaF — NEAL SCHON MUSIC (@NealSchonMusic) August 3, 2017

Some real fans comments you might find interesting. Their own perspective 👈🏾 👂🏽👁 pic.twitter.com/lr3oQyBflz — NEAL SCHON MUSIC (@NealSchonMusic) August 3, 2017

At one point, he said the White House photo op went against everything the band stood for, adding that Jonathan Cain “changed radically.” Cain is married to Paula White, the woman who has been cited as Trump’s spiritual advisor; she was also present at the president’s January inauguration.

Yes I am and you still miss the point. Arranged photo op against what we've all stood for up until 2 years ago and Jon changed radically https://t.co/x7GdWtiZux — NEAL SCHON MUSIC (@NealSchonMusic) August 3, 2017

Schon maintained that politics do not belong in a band before writing, “I won’t be dealing with any more toxic shit,” though he didn’t necessarily confirm he would leave the band. He did, however, say he’s “taken it by the horns and who ever doesn’t like can leave.”

F it I want it gone. It does not belong in a band. People can live their life as they wish but leave it at the door 🚪 https://t.co/HmFmAxpsSI — NEAL SCHON MUSIC (@NealSchonMusic) August 7, 2017

One way or the other I won't be dealing with any more toxic shit. Done ✅ https://t.co/YI6J5QZIOh — NEAL SCHON MUSIC (@NealSchonMusic) August 7, 2017

I'm taken it by the horns and who ever doesn't like can leave. There's so much more that nobody knows yet... mainstream media ✋🏾 https://t.co/w3uZnmXugn — NEAL SCHON MUSIC (@NealSchonMusic) August 7, 2017