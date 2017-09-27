Jovian Zayne...You Should Know Her Name

Two words. Jovian Zayne. And friends—you need to know her name. Jovian is a name derived from the Jovian Planets and just in case you don’t know what that means—I googled it for you! The Jovian Planets are the four largest planets in our solar system. They are the gas giants and like the light they emanate—Jovian herself is light. Since age eight, Jovian has been helping friends, family and strangers find and discover their passions. From talking her cousins out of stage-fright to encouraging people to eat right and exercise so they can better sleep at night, Jovian lives a life of service dedicated to helping people live with intention and not by accident. Her annual International Day of Purpose averages 15-million participants, her purpose-driven facilitation, diversity, equity and inclusion consulting and her professional coaching supports clients like Google, Teach For America, Harvard, Columbia and Janelle Monáe’s Wondaland Records. Jovian and her OnPurpose Movement are truly out of this world and are a great example for young women and girls. I caught up with her a few weeks back and here’s what she had to say about purpose, passion and the power of reflection.

Keisha Mabry: Who is Jovian Zayne? What’s her story? And note, in answering this question you can’t speak about work. You can only speak about who you are beyond the work that you do.

Jovian Zayne: Great question! Well technically, Jovian is the embodiment of the “Jovian Planets.” My name is derived from these gas giants so I suppose...I’m out of this world (Ha!). In all seriousness, I do think that Jovian as a person, and as a spirit that inhabits this space, is driven by and motivated to share her light with other people. People confirm this by telling me that I am a light. They tell me that when I walk into a room I brighten it up, that I bring light to dark spaces, that I help people see things more clearly, and I’ve always been flattered by that. So the choices that I make over time are about amplifying my light to help other people navigate forward.

Keisha Mabry: Now that we know Jovian Zayne’s story...what makes Jovian Zayne unique?

Jovian Zayne: Uniqueness is hard to describe. BUT what makes me different, compared to anyone in a room, is the fact that I am most often going to walk in with this unrivaled self-confidence that comes from a various set of experiences. My family taught me that I stand on the backs and shoulders of a lot of people’s shoulders, a lot of people’s prayers and a lot of people’s experiences. Their decisions allow me to function the way that I do. They allow me to walk into a room with all kinds of people of ethnic, gender, ability and racial diversity and still feel like Jovian Zayne Irvin—born in Texas that grew up in North Carolina—has a place. She has a place and no matter where I am in the world...my chest is up and my shoulder blades are back because of the choices of my ancestors, the choices of my grandparents, the choices of my parents and the choices of my brothers. Their choices allow me to stand tall, and because of them I can and I will.

Keisha Mabry: I love that and it sounds like you are getting at why you live on purpose. So...what does living on purpose actually mean to you and is purpose a destination or a destiny? Is it a moment in time or something we should always constantly be striving for?

Jovian Zayne: Honestly, I don’t think it’s a destination. I think it’s something we should always be striving for. And when I say striving for...I think about living with intention. Living with the intention to serve the world that you inhabit and the communities that you will inhabit throughout your life. Many of us will inhabit many different communities over time like our school communities, neighborhoods and our work communities, and these communities will shift, evolve and change. Living on purpose is about how do we show up with intention to best serve and add value to the communities that we are a part of. No matter how big or how small. It’s about intentional value-add, about using our gifts, about using our awareness and using our experiences to bring light and thought to the people around us.

To do all of that, I also think living on purpose is about connecting to who you are as an individual. It’s about taking care of your vessel and your body that you step into and lean into every day. It’s about being responsible and intentional for how you treat yourself...from the food you’re eating to how often you are taking it in. It’s about the exercise you do or do not do to the spirits you allow around you. What energy do you allow around you and how do you spend your time? All of this feeds into living on purpose.

Keisha Mabry: I like that. But often times, purpose like passion can come across as buzzwords. Many people say them but what exactly do they mean? If you were to bottle up and sell both...what would be in those bottles?

Jovian Zayne: Both passion and purpose are how you choose to wear them, and both bottles are going to have a unique smell based on who is wearing them. In the same way that you and I can wear my favorite perfume which is Chance by Chanel. It’s going to smell differently on me than it will on you. Right? Because we have a unique chemistry to our bodies. There’s something very different about the way my DNA is setup and the way my body processes the air, my hormones and all of that kind of stuff. Those things are different. So you and I could both be passionate about serving young women of color in low-income communities, but the way that passion is lived and exhibited in you and I will show up differently—even if you and I were working on the same project.

The difference is how we are each choosing small and big choices that are in service to our intentional purposes. And passion is something that connects our enthusiasm, momentum and energy. I would encourage people to think more about how to define these two words on their own, instead of gravitating towards definitions that other people have self-defined. I encourage people to explore them first so both resonate within their own lived experiences. This is important because just like purpose and passion, the ingredients in the bottles may be the same, but the bottles will look different, and how they smell and show up in each and every one of our lives will be different too.

Keisha Mabry: I never heard passion and purpose compared to perfume but it’s such a great comparison. However, many still struggle to find it even though it looks different for different people. But one way to go about doing so is to reflect, so how do you best reflect? And how do you encourage others to reflect so they can figure out the value and gifts they bring to the world in order to live on purpose.

Jovian Zayne: I do some of my best reflecting in the shower. (Off the record: There’s a slight pause and we both laugh a laugh of Avatar...yes the movie...because I see her and she sees me. In other words, I do some of my best reflecting in the shower too! Anywho...back on record). I do. I’ve had some of my most revelatory moments in the shower. There, I am alone with my thoughts. And there’s something about being completely bare that allows me to be more aware of my thinking. I also think of the shower as purifying, cleansing and refreshing so it’s really no surprise that I have had some extraordinary moments of reflection in the shower.

I really encourage more people to take more time for that, and to take moments of personal privacy to journal and reflect. But to also get group edification from safe spaces with people who will support you through some mess, and hold up a mirror to you to allow you to see yourself in ways that you can’t. I say this to say...you can’t be your best self by yourself. So in addition to moments alone, people should have monthly brunches, one-on-one conversations, mentor relationships and inter-gender spaces, kickbacks, friends and circles to talk about real things on their minds. Safe spaces where you can bring up questions like where have ya’ll seen me be my best, when have I added the most value to your life, how have I helped you recently, and when you think about being in trouble how do you see someone like me being able to help you? These can be helpful because other people can help you learn more about yourself and how you’re showing up in the world.

Keisha Mabry: Yes to reflecting...it’s most amazing but many of us don’t understand its value until 30. With that said, if you had the opportunity to go back in time...what would you tell your 20-year-old self?

Jovian Zayne: Three words. “Be Cool Jovi”...just be cool and relax. Prime example...a number of years ago, I was going through a tough time with work and with my romantic relationship so I frantically called my mom. In hindsight, the things I was freaking out about were pretty inconsequential but during that time, like most of us are, I was focused way more on self than I was on service. So the just be cool part is about relaxing, about being present in the moment and knowing that this too shall pass.

Secondly, I would tell myself to pay attention to how I could better serve other people versus serving myself. I would tell myself to continue journaling because that was one of the best things that I started to do at that time. The other key thing I would tell myself is to serve future Jovi by establishing some of the best wellness practices that she can. Young Jovi would have had better eating practices during her quarter-life crisis and she would have been at the gym regularly. Without a doubt!

Keisha Mabry: Speaking of going back in time, your father is a futurist and he uses the past to predict the future...how has his thinking influenced your thinking?

Jovian Zayne: So many things...this is such a big question. My father has been one of the most important influences of my life. Sometimes it’s hard to distinguish between his professorial advice and his fatherly advice because they blend together in such a beautiful way. But resilience is probably the biggest lesson he’s taught me. When I was about five, I refused to have anyone help me and one day when I was swinging on a swing set—my parents tell me this story all the time—I swung really high and then I jumped off, fell and started to cry. But then, about 20-seconds later, I stopped crying and said do it again...I want to do it again. So my dad always says, whenever something knocks you down you just get up like you did that day in front of that swing set...you get right back up and you do it again. The moral here is rebound. Being able to rebound when life gets hard for you is really, really important. And it’s important to use your past failures to get back up, bounce back and propel forward into the future.

Keisha Mabry: That was beautiful!!! It also sounds like you were a curious mini-me and on that note, what’s your current OnPurpose curiosity and how do you see the OnPurpose Movement evolving?

Jovian Zayne: Overtime, I would like to bring more people on the team so we can channel our efforts and empower more people to live on purpose. I would also like to get more OnPurpose ambassadors so we can expand our community events all around the world like our Eat OnPurpose, Live OnPurpose and Work OnPurpose events. And then there’s the annual International Day of Purpose which is wayyyyyyy bigger than me now. Last year we had more than 15-million people participate around the world so no—it’s no longer about Jovi—it’s way bigger than me.

Keisha Mabry: And to bring things full circle...what does Jovian Zayne’s future look like?

Jovian Zayne: I hope it’s really, really bright and fun! I’m starting a new chapter in my life, I’m starting a family, moving into marriage and expanding my work. I’m also going into my third year as a full-time entrepreneur. So yeah...a lot of newness and I hope my future is full of lots of laughs, healthy living and more service to those around me.

Learn more about Jovian Zayne and the OnPurpose Movement @ www.jovianzayne.com.

