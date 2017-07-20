Joyce Edwards--Through It All!!!

From the outside looking in, strangers would have thought that young Joyce led and idyllic life. Having parents that were stunning to look at, a father tall and fit, her mother was more petite with European features from her mixed heritage. Together they made beautiful children. But behind closed doors was a house of horror. Johnny Lee Edwards would beat Joyce’s mother mercilessly and for no reason other than sport. It’s almost like he took pleasure in mangling her face and hardening her delicate features. The children would look on helplessly. Then one day it all came to a head. Joyce’s father decided he wanted to bathe the youngest twin girls who were 18 months at the time in hot scalding water that contained bleach and alcohol. One of the twin girls, Beyound J.X. Edwards died shortly thereafter from complications from the third degree burns. If her and her family’s life was not already in turmoil, it was about to be a first rate circus for sure. During trial Joyce’s father blamed the older children, his ex wife Stacey and whatever other defense he could use to his advantage. After the murder conviction, Joyce’s father goes to prison, and her mom a mental hospital. Joyce and her remaining siblings go into the foster care system. If this were not tragic enough, Joyce became a teen mom and fell victim to the lure of the streets. One night while in a car with her hustler boyfriend, a car pulled along side them and fired 17 shots into the car. They both survived the planned hit, but Joyce who was pregnant at the time, lost her baby. It would be many years, many more heartaches and many more lessons that Joyce would learn before she decided to write her life story: Living The Darkest Life. Of course no one can really live another person’s pain, but this is probably as close to it as I have ever come. Joyce Edwards story is not only a cautionary tale of what can happen when you are young and impressionable, but more importantly what can happen when the institution of family fails you. Currently Ms. Edwards is on the speaker circuit empowering women across the globe. After speaking with her at least once, you’ll realize no matter what you’ve been through, you probably haven’t been through it all. Follow Joyce Edwards on social media and grab a copy of her book “Living The Darkest Life” on Amazon.com