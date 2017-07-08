Juan Ramon Marroquin, LGBTQ Educator and Activist, dead at 62

The DC Latino Metro LGBTQ community is mourning the loss of longtime educator and activist Juan Ramon Marroquin, who died on Friday, July 7, after a short battle with colon cancer. Mr. Marroquin died at the Capital Caring Center in Lanham, Maryland surrounded by family and friends. His sister had been taking care of him for the last six months.
Juan Ramon Marroquin was born on July 27, 1954 in San Miguel, El Salvador. He obtained a degree in psychology in his native country in 1985, and immigrated to the US in the early 90’s. Mr. Marroquin arrived in Washington in the middle of the AIDS crisis, when Washington was seeing some of the highest HIV infection rates in the nation. He quickly joined the fight against HIV and AIDS, by becoming a certified HIV-AIDS trainer/instructor. He specifically targeted Spanish-speaking members of the LGBTQ community in the DC Metro area to educate them on HIV/AIDS prevention. He worked as a health educator for La Clinica Del Pueblo in Washington DC, where he worked on developing HIV/AIDS educational material in Spanish. During his HIV/AIDS outreach efforts, he also collaborated with the Whitman Walker Clinic, and other organizations that joined the fight against HIV/AIDS. He was often seeing on the streets of DC, Maryland, and Virginia handing out HIV/AIDS prevention and educational material, particularly late at night in front of gay nightclubs, parks, and prostitution street corners, where he would counsel many young men. Mr. Marroquin would befriend many of the people he met on the streets, and in some cases ended up providing other assistance to those individuals. He did this work for many years, until being diagnosed early last year with cancer. He is survived by his parents, both in El Salvador, and four sisters. A memorial service will be held at St. Matthew’s Episcopal Church in Hyattsville, Maryland on Saturday, July 15. Other community events to honor Mr. Marroquin are also planned in Virginia and DC.
Juan Ramon Marroquin, Educador y Activista de la Comunidad LGBTQ, Muere a los 62
La comunidad LGBTQ latina del área metropolitana de Washington está de luto, lamentando la pérdida del educador y activista Juan Ramon Marroquin, quien falleció el 7 de julio, luego de una corta batalla con cáncer del colon. El señor Marroquin murió en el Capital Caring Center en Lanham, Maryland, rodeado por familiares y amistades. Su hermana lo cuidó durante los últimos seis meses.
Juan Ramon Marroquin, o Mon, como le decían de cariño, nació un 27 de julio del 1954 en San Miguel, El Salvador. Obtuvo una licenciatura en psicología en su país natal en el 1985, y emigró a los Estados Unidos al principio de los 90’s. El llegó a Washington en medio de la crisis del SIDA, cuando Washington alcanzaba cifras alarmantes de infectados del VIH/SIDA. El señor Marroquin pronto se integró a la lucha en contra de la enfermedad, adquiriendo certificaciones como instructor del VIH/SIDA. El enfoco sus esfuerzos en la comunidad LBGTQ latina del área de Washington para educarlos en la prevención del VIH/SIDA. El trabajó como educador de salud para la Clínica del Pueblo en Washington DC, donde desarrolló material educativo en español. Durante su trabajo de prevención del VIH/SIDA, colaboró con la Whitman Walker Clinic y otras instituciones. En muchas ocasiones se le miraba distribuir material de prevención en clubes nocturnos gays, en los parques, y en calles frecuentadas por trabajadores sexuales. El aconsejaba a muchas de las personas que encontraba en las calles, en particular a los jóvenes, y en algunos casos les prestaba otras ayudas. El desempeño ese trabajo hasta que fue diagnosticado de cáncer el año pasado. Al señor Marroquin le sobreviven sus padres, ambos en El Salvador, y 4 hermanas. Se celebrará una misa en su honor en la iglesia episcopal San Mateo en Hyattsville, Maryland, el próximo sábado 15 de julio. Se están planeando otros eventos para honrar la memoria del señor Marroquin en Virginia y Maryland.
