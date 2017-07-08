Juan Ramon Marroquin, LGBTQ Educator and Activist, dead at 62

Juan Ramon Marroquin was born on July 27, 1954 in San Miguel, El Salvador. He obtained a degree in psychology in his native country in 1985, and immigrated to the US in the early 90’s. Mr. Marroquin arrived in Washington in the middle of the AIDS crisis, when Washington was seeing some of the highest HIV infection rates in the nation. He quickly joined the fight against HIV and AIDS, by becoming a certified HIV-AIDS trainer/instructor. He specifically targeted Spanish-speaking members of the LGBTQ community in the DC Metro area to educate them on HIV/AIDS prevention. He worked as a health educator for La Clinica Del Pueblo in Washington DC, where he worked on developing HIV/AIDS educational material in Spanish. During his HIV/AIDS outreach efforts, he also collaborated with the Whitman Walker Clinic, and other organizations that joined the fight against HIV/AIDS. He was often seeing on the streets of DC, Maryland, and Virginia handing out HIV/AIDS prevention and educational material, particularly late at night in front of gay nightclubs, parks, and prostitution street corners, where he would counsel many young men. Mr. Marroquin would befriend many of the people he met on the streets, and in some cases ended up providing other assistance to those individuals. He did this work for many years, until being diagnosed early last year with cancer. He is survived by his parents, both in El Salvador, and four sisters. A memorial service will be held at St. Matthew’s Episcopal Church in Hyattsville, Maryland on Saturday, July 15. Other community events to honor Mr. Marroquin are also planned in Virginia and DC.