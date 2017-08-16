ENTERTAINMENT
08/16/2017 06:10 am ET

Judge Judy Lets Dog Loose In Court To Prove Who Owns It

You can't miss the tail-wagging conclusion.

By Ron Dicker

Talk about ruff justice.

TV Judge Judy Sheindlin unleashed her keen legal mind in a most creative way while presiding over a dog ownership dispute.

In a viral clip of “Judge Judy” posted Monday, a woman said she bought the dog on the street, but a man claimed the pet was his.

After some questioning, Judge Judy had had enough. She ordered the dog to be brought in to the courtroom and let loose.

Tail wagging, the little pooch rushed excitedly to the man and jumped on his leg as the man began to cry.

Judge Judy then issued a most decisive ruling.

“It’s his dog,” she said.

You can watch the immediate solution at the start of the video above or watch a more detailed clip below.

Suggest a correction
Ron Dicker General Assignment Reporter, HuffPost

MORE:

U.S. News Arts And Entertainment Dogs Animals Judge Judy
Subscribe to the Entertainment email.
Home to your favorite fan theories and the best movie recs.
Judge Judy Lets Dog Loose In Court To Prove Who Owns It

CONVERSATIONS