Judi Dench Speaks Urdu: Victoria and Abdul

No one does queen better than Judi Dench! And director Stephen Frears has some experience with queens too, having directed The Queen with Helen Mirrenas Elizabeth. In his new film, Victoria and Abdul, Dench plays Queen Victoria as both bored old lady and lonely royal, fatigued by outliving everyone she has ever loved. Into this privileged deprivation comes a lowly, handsome servant (Ali Fazal) from India who gives the queen another chapter, conversing with her on many subjects including exotic fruit, such as mango, and teaching her Urdu, much to the horror of her court, and to the heir to her throne, “Bertie” (the divine Eddie Izzard). Based on a cache of letters and other writings unearthed in 2010 from Abdul Karim, a real-life personage whose existence was entirely unknown until the recent find, Victoria and Abdul tells a new story in the well-mined history of the British monarchy.
At a lunchtime reception at Bistro Milano following a preview screening last week, Judi Dench, Stephen Frears, Ali Fazal, and Eddie Izzard held court, speaking on a panel with Dr. Amanda Foreman. A Bollywood star, Ali Fazal, said this was his first role big role outside of the Indian film industry. The research into the unknown Karim was most difficult, but Consolata Boyle’s costuming helped him. Eddie Izzard as “Bertie,” Victoria’s son, is unrecognizable, playing the villain.
A quick study, the queen learns Urdu under Abdul Karim’s tutelage. “Did any of it stick?” I asked. Judi Dench began to speak to me in Urdu, and I pretended to comprehend, praising her. “It’s just a really good story,” she deflected my admiring words as actors Celia Weston, Kathleen Turner, and Tova Feldshuhgathered around, and Huma Abedin joined the party late.
