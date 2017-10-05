ENTERTAINMENT
Julia Roberts And James Corden Act Out Her Movies In Double-Quick Time

Blink and you'll miss some of the funniest scenes.

Julia Roberts is just a girl standing in front of James Corden, reenacting classic scenes from her movies.

The “Pretty Woman” star reprised some of her most iconic roles on Wednesday’s broadcast of “The Late Late Show.” The pair spent almost 10 minutes acting out memorable moments of her films, from “Erin Brockovich” and “Notting Hill” to “The Pelican Brief” and “Ocean’s Eleven.”

There was even a cheeky promo for Roberts’ upcoming movie “Wonder,” which hits movie theaters in November, and a “cameo” by George Clooney’s twins.

See how many of the movies you remember in the clip above.

