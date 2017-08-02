Julia Stiles 'Couldn't Resist' Finally Sharing A Photo Of Her Pregnant Belly

After weeks of keeping mum about her pregnancy, Julia Stiles has finally shared a pic of her growing belly with her fans.

On Tuesday, the actress posted a photo on Instagram that shows her standing sideways in front of a mirror.

“Alright, I couldn’t resist,” she wrote in the caption.

A post shared by Stiley Jay (@missjuliastiles) on Aug 1, 2017 at 6:15pm PDT

Stiles has not publicly mentioned her pregnancy until now, but has casually showed off her pregnant belly while promoting her miniseries “Riviera.”

Dave J Hogan via Getty Images Julia Stiles has finally shared a personal photo of her pregnant belly after not speaking publicly about her pregnancy.

In January 2016, the actress announced on Instagram that she and Preston J. Cook, who specializes in camera work for films and TV shows, got engaged. “Best Christmas ever,” she wrote in the caption of a photo of her ring.