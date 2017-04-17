Julian Lennon Wants To Put His Life Story Down In A Memoir

Julian Lennon is thinking about putting his life story down on paper.

During an interview with The Huffington Post at Build Series, the musical artist and environmental activist said he’s interested in writing a memoir because, after all, “Who knows how long we’ve got?” He added with a smile, “I am hopeful, by the way.”

Lennon, 54, admits that he doesn’t have the best memory, so he’d have to rely on others to fill in the blanks of his life.

“I’d like to get around to that because there are so many memories that a lot of my friends or colleagues that I work with have that I don’t recall because of the time and the place and because of where my focus was as opposed to theirs,” he said. “Even hearing the stories myself that my friends have told me and I’m going, ‘Really? I did that? OK, right.’ So, I’m just as curious, to be honest.”

Some of those fuzzy memories date back to when he was a child, growing up as the son of John Lennon.

“He walked out the door when I was about 3 or 4 years old and we only saw each other a few times,” Julian said of his father.

When asked what kind of impact his dad had on him, Julian said, “As a father, not so much. We tried to make that up toward the end. But musically and as an artist — him along with the rest of the boys [the Beatles] — there’s probably nobody better. So they’ve always been an influence.”

One thing his late father said, though, has stuck with Julian.

“Dad once said to me on the rare occasions that we met that if something was going to happen to him ... that he would let me know that he was all right or that we were all going to be all right in the form of a white feather. I thought that was pretty peculiar even as a kid,” Julian explained.

Decades later, Julian would remember his dad’s white feather reference, and about 20 years ago while on tour in Australia, something really interesting happened. He received a phone call from the hotel manager where he had been staying asking him to come downstairs because there were about 30 people ― part of an Aboriginal tribe ― requesting to see him.

“I’ve always been a bit shy, so that kind of situation freaked me out a little bit,” Julian recalled.

When he arrived, the members were in a semi-circle awaiting his arrival. The “tribal elder” then walked toward him, handed him a white feather, and said, “You have a voice, can you help us?”

At that point, Julian knew he had to step up and do more than pursue a music career. He wanted to dedicate additional time to helping others, later forming The White Feather Foundation, an organization dedicated to the education, conservation and protection of indigenous culture.

Part of the proceeds of his latest project, a children’s picture book called Touch the Earth, go toward the foundation. The book has children riding on a magical plane called the White Feather Flier, and encourages readers to help save the environment and conserve water.

