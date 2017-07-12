Julianne Hough's Groom Had A Powerful Reaction To Seeing Her As A Bride

Julianne Hough made a breathtakingly beautiful bride at her wedding this weekend, and clearly her new husband thought so too.

Before the “Dancing With The Stars” judge tied the knot with Canadian NHL player Brooks Laich in Lake Coeur d’Alene, Idaho on Saturday, the couple set aside some time for a first look. When Laich saw his bride dressed up in her strapless Marchesa gown, his jaw just about hit the floor.

You can watch the heart-melting moment in the video below, captured by White In Revery.

Coeur d’Alene is a sentimental location for the bride and her family, who spent summers there growing up. She brought Laich there while they were dating and he, too, fell in love with the area.

“When I introduced Brooks to the lake, he fell in love with this special spot, and we knew this was where we wanted to raise our family and grow old together,” Hough told People. “It just felt right to be married here.”

For the reception, the bride changed into sparkly three-piece ensemble, also designed by Marchesa, and danced the night away with 200 of her friends and family.

During the newlyweds’ first dance to OneRepublic’s “All This Time,” Hough surprised the groom with timed fireworks over the lake.

Laich called the wedding day “the best time of [his] life” on Instagram.

“This past weekend was the best time of my life as I got to marry my best friend @juleshough!! I am eternally grateful for her kindness and love, and truly feel like the luckiest man in the world,” he wrote.

Hough and Laich announced their engagement in August 2015 after dating for a year and a half.

