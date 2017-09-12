Julie Sands; A Heart For All Women

Full of Passion. Driven. Dedicated. And full of zest are just a few words to describe the amazing Julie Sands! A woman on the move to help women become the best that they can be in every area of their lives! Julie is determined to make all women GREAT! I had the opportunity to sit down and speak with Julie.

CP:. Who is JULIE at her core?

Julie: I am a person who is passionate about life and because of that, I am passionate about bringing life to others. But, not just a mediocre life, I am passionate about teaching people how to attain their best life possible.

CP: Why are you so passionate about helping young girls and women thrive?

Julie: when I was a child, my father returned from Vietnam with PTSD. He became addicted to heroin and led a life of crime. The childhood I had should have destroyed me. The odds were against me but I wanted different. I just knew what was happening to me wasn't normal. As I became older and independent, I braced myself, held on tight to my faith and went on a journey, searching for that "good life" and I didn't stop until I found it. I know it can be done. I know how to rise above my situation. I also know that there are a lot of young girls out there and young women who just need a plan, a path, a mentor. that is something I didn't have. if I can tell my story, perhaps I can save millions of women from becoming a statistic. maybe by telling my story, I can inspire and provoke millions of women to just "go for it" at all cost; just like I did.

CP: Tell us about your businesses?

Julie: my company shake it up now, teaches women how to make six figures in their career and remain successful at home so that they can live the life of their dreams. it's a transformation company. when you decide to invest in yourself through our online "life school" we will teach you skills, techniques and you'll learn the thought-process to organizing your life so that you can be successful.

CP: Where do you see yourself in the next 2 years?

Julie: I see myself speaking, teaching and changing the lives of millions. 5 years? I see myself exceeding my wildest dreams. I see myself creating more programs that teach a person how to transform their lives. I see myself reaching millions. I see myself happy and fulfilled because I chose to share my talents and bless others. CP: What's next for JULIE personally? Julie: personally? "personally" is my business. it's my breathe. I love what I do. I love people. what's next for Julie personally is meeting more people, speaking to more people, bringing faith, hope and saving lives by telling my story to the world.

CP:. Tell us about your coaching practice?

Julie: my coaching is a no-nonsense approach. in order for me to take on a client who wants one-on-one coaching, that person must be able to handle bold, no sensorship instruction. the person must be desperate for change, for systems and they must be desperate to achieve their goals. you see, I’ve learned that when there's a need, you'll SUCCEED.

