July 4th Menu: Grilled

To celebrate Independence Day this year, we’re planning a star spangled menu of Project Smoke and Barbecue Sauces, Rubs, and Marinades hits. Nashville hot wings to get the party off to an electrifying start. And grill-blackened tuna with Cajun remoulade to pay homage to one of America’s great regional cuisines. The fireworks continue with our main course: Monroe Country pork steaks. (They call for one of my favorite new meat cuts—pork shoulder steaks—ask your butcher to cut them for you from a whole Boston butt.) To round out the meal, we’ll serve coconut grilled corn and invigorating horseradish coleslaw.

Dessert? That’s easy! A red, white, and blue masterpiece of grilled pound cake with fresh berry salsa and smoked whipped cream.

From all of us at barbecuebible.com, we wish you a happy and safe July 4th.

Nashville Hot Wings: This unbeatable recipe serves 6-8 as an appetizer, and can be doubled as necessary. Be sure to also double your napkin supply—the buttery cayenne baste is sure to call for reinforcements.

Monroe County Pork Steaks: Start with 2 pounds of pork shoulder steaks (blade steaks) or thin-cut pork chops, and bring in the heat by basting with the spicy vinegar dip. Gluttons for punishment can spoon additional sauce onto their plate for serving.

Coconut Grilled Corn: This grilled corn with sweet and salty flavors is an exciting Asian-inspired twist on traditional summer fare. Holding an important position as sidedish to the other menu items, this corn will help cut the heat of the pork and wings.

Horseradish Coleslaw (Creamy with Poppyseeds): A simple coleslaw side dish rounds out the spread. This year, re-imagine your traditional coleslaw with invigorating horseradish and poppyseeds.

Grilled Pound Cake with Smoked Whipped Cream: A red, white, and blue pound cake is the perfect dessert for any 4th of July celebration. Topped with smoked whipped cream to give it a memorable finish.

