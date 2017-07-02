July 4th? My Independence Day is in December!

Today, a friend of more than 40 years texted me "Wishing you a safe and happy 4th of July!" followed by six American flag emojis and six celebratory horn-blowing emojis.

I texted back, "Same to you (although I don't know when you got so damn patriotic.)"

His response? "I just learned about emojis. Yay, me!"

His answer satisfied my curiosity. He used the 4th of July like many African-Americans (and quite a few non-African-Americans) use it . . . as an excuse to do something they want to do -- get off work, barbecue in the backyard, have a family reunion (because it's a three-day holiday and it allows out-of-town relatives travel time), or simply to practice sending out emojis.

I do know a few African-Americans who actually celebrate Independence Day with flag waving and parade watching, but very few. And when asked (because, you know, I have to ask) why they're celebrating, they usually answer that America's a great country, and they're celebrating the day it became independent.

I'm never quite sure how to respond without launching into a lecture that I'm quite sure they don't want to hear.

But here it is.

If you're Black, and grateful and proud to be an American that's all cool and dandy, but why are you celebrating the independence of a country that kept you enslaved while declaring their own right to be free?

I mean, let's be clear -- if there is any date that Black folks should be celebrating as Independence Day, it should be December 6th. That's the day, in 1865, that the Thirteenth Amendment -- which outlawed slavery -- was ratified.

Amendment XIII

Section 1.Neither slavery nor involuntary servitude, except as a punishment for crime whereof the party shall have been duly convicted, shall exist within the United States, or any place subject to their jurisdiction.

Section 2.Congress shall have power to enforce this article by appropriate legislation

Oh . . . you thought Lincoln freed the slaves with his Emancipation Proclamation?

Yeah, well. Um. No.

He only freed the slaves in the eleven rebelling Southern states, and just to further piss the Confederacy off.

"That on the first day of January, in the year of our Lord one thousand eight hundred and sixty-three, all persons held as slaves within any State or designated part of a State, the people whereof shall then be in rebellion against the United States, shall be then, thenceforward, and forever free; and the Executive Government of the United States, including the military and naval authority thereof, will recognize and maintain the freedom of such persons, and will do no act or acts to repress such persons, or any of them, in any efforts they may make for their actual freedom.

(The emphasis inserted in above except of the Emancipation Proclamation is mine.)

Let's face it, folks! The Emancipation Proclamation was simply a war measure, not a measure of the Nation's compassion or conscience.

Kentucky, Maryland, Delaware, parts of Virginia and even parts of Louisiana were allowed to keep right on doing what they were doing - practicing the evil and dastardly institution known as slavery.

Peter Gordon - slave in Louisiana, scarred from plantation overseer. 1863.

So, yeah, while I understand some African-Americans are proud to be an American, and/or want to serve it in some manner (I fall into the latter category, having served in the U. S. Navy for five years. Yay, me!), I just don't understand celebrating an Independence Day that not only is NOT mine, but also celebrating the adoption of the document that is at the heart of the holiday -- The Declaration of Independence.

The document that opens with the words "We hold these truths to be self-evident, that all men are created equal, that they are endowed by their Creator with certain unalienable Rights, that among these are Life, Liberty and the pursuit of Happiness."

My race was not considered to be created equal.

Our right to Life, Liberty and the pursuit of Happiness wasn't recognized.

The fact is there were 500,000 Blacks being held as slaves when the document was adopted on July 4, 1776.