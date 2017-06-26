June 27 is National PTSD Awareness Day!

Did you know that June is PTSD Awareness month? Did you also know that June 27th is PTSD Awareness Day?

I’m sure that we’ve all heard the term, and may even know what it means—but if you don’t know anyone who’s been affected by it, you may not understand the real long-term issues associated with the disorder.

Fellow writer, Stella-Monica Mpande had the opportunity to sit with 13 year Army veteran, Daniel Moijueh Jr. for an in-depth interview. After reading her piece, I saw a different side of PTSD and wanted to share, Not All That Glitters Is Gold with the hopes of spreading awareness—especially on the eve of the day dedicated to do just that.

I found the piece informative and eye-opening. I hope that you do too!

Not All that Glitters is Gold:

A Heart-to-Heart with Daniel Moijueh, Jr., Award-Winning War Veteran and Entrepreneur, on Surviving Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder and Moving Forward

By Stella-Monica N. Mpande

To say that Daniel Moijueh, Jr. is a fighter would be an understatement. But you may not know how much fighting this award-winning Sierra Leonean-American war veteran and entrepreneur has done in his professional and personal life, given his easy-going allure, casual stroll and the soft-spoken mannerisms of his deep voice. Whether dressed as a conservative, preppy, clean-cut, white-collared professional, an extroverted athlete, or a free-spirit, Moijueh, Jr. is one of the most multifaceted, complex and intelligent individuals anyone could ever meet. On this sunny Memorial Day, it was the energetic athlete that I met—dressed casually in black and white sports gear today with his cap worn backwards, and of course, a cell phone tucked between his hand and his ear. I was greeted by his boyish trademark smile that lights up his face, eyes that spoke a million stories and a tight bear hug that apologetically explained his tardiness (one hour late…African time, for real). When I pull away to look at him, I am astounded that at 32 years young, Moijueh, Jr. is a survivor of both the Blood Diamonds and Iraq wars and a recipient of numerous military medals and entrepreneurship awards. Within the last two years, Moijueh, Jr. had won DMV 30 under 30 and NOSLINA (National Organization for Sierra Leoneans in North America) Awards for Entrepreneur Leadership, to name but a few. In 2016, Moijueh, Jr. even expanded the registration of his Moijey Jewelry line globally, becoming verified as a Service Disabled Veteran Owned Business.

Triumphs aside, Moijeuh, Jr. personifies the adage: not all that glitters is gold. Recently diagnosed with Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD), this veteran-entrepreneur has embarked on his newest lifelong battle: empowering others to transform their lives from challenges into a positive opportunity. In light of Memorial Day and in homage to veterans, Moijueh, Jr. candidly reflected on his challenges battling PTSD and offered advice to support others through it.

Post-traumatic stress disorder, or PTSD, is a mental health problem that affects individuals who have been exposed to traumatic events, including, but not limited to warfare, sexual assault, natural disasters and traffic collisions. Military and army veterans are susceptible to PTSD because of their exposure to life-threatening traumatic experiences. According to the National Center for PTSD: about 11-20% of Veterans who served in Operations Iraqi Freedom (OIF) and Enduring Freedom (OEF) have PTSD in a given year; about 12% of Gulf War Veterans have PTSD in a given year, and about 15% of Vietnam Veterans were currently diagnosed with PTSD at the time of the most recent study in the late 1980s, the National Vietnam Veterans Readjustment Study (NVVRS). It is also estimated that approximately 30% of Vietnam Veterans have had PTSD in their lifetime.

Not many people seem to understand the complexities of PTSD. While symptoms may vary amongst individuals, common symptoms include anxiety and distress. “That is why I limit my driving…I feel like I’m back in Iraq. I get road rage…I get really stressed and anxious from driving,” explains Moijueh, Jr., as he sits back on the couch, comfortably stretches his legs and takes a long sip of water. I press some more, “What are some of your other symptoms of PTSD?” Calmly, he explains, “Before therapy, I had anger, frustration—I went from 0 to 130. Now, after therapy, I go from 0 to 60; I can pause and think about my actions, instead of being so impulsive…” He pauses, “I still get nightmares of being back in the war.”

I am surprised—and impressed—that as a young, Black, African man, Moijueh, Jr. is unabashed about seeking professional counseling. Like many Africans in the Diaspora who have grown up with Western influences, Moijueh, Jr. constantly negotiates the role of culture in his decision-making. When it comes to healthcare, he argues, “I am happy that I have counseling to help me manage my life better and give me the tools that I need. The U.S. Department of Veteran Affairs has a plethora of resources, but I don’t think many people go…I think mental health in Black communities needs to be discussed more because we go through stuff. We don’t talk a lot about our feelings because it is perceived as a sign of weakness—a stigma—so people hide it.” Such vulnerability is compounded because of the high level of paranoia that accompanies someone with PTSD. He explains, “Once you let someone in that you trust and he or she hurts you, it hurts 10 times more. People also can take the knowledge that you have PTSD to their advantage—it becomes exploitative. It’s hurtful because here we are, in the military, serving our country and the last thing you would expect is for someone to take advantage of our sacrifices to hurt us some more—especially when we have already put ourselves at risk…”

After a brief silence, Moijueh, Jr. grabs his fourth bottle of cold water from the refrigerator, quietly returns to the couch, and then drops a bombshell: his now-estranged wife—with whom he is currently going through a divorce—and former business partner were two of the people closest to him who knew he suffered from PTSD and who recently hurt him the most.

The role of culture in Moijueh, Jr.’s life factored again into his decision-making. Adhering to family values, he admits that he felt pressured by his in-laws to marry his girlfriend in 2013, when they had a child out of wedlock. He embarked on a conventional path to provide security: work for the government, while going to school and setting up his entrepreneurial ventures—which he and his ex-wife agreed would became his sole and full-time focus, after the birth of their child in 2013. After resigning from his job in 2014 with the federal government as a contracting specialist, lack of business picking up right away that first year contributed to their strained marriage and her decision to leave; she presented him with ultimatums: (1) get a job, and (2) jointly attend marital counseling—which is how he learned that he suffered from PTSD and depression. Moijueh, Jr. explains, “I did all that because I wanted the relationship to work—especially for my daughter. Throughout 2016, I was still trying to make it work, until November 2016, when I realized our marriage was not going anywhere. Then in January 2017, when I returned from my Christmas trip to Sierra Leone, I discovered that my daughter repeatedly mentioned a guy’s name that I did not know-- “Uncle P”. To me, this was odd because we agreed to not introduce our daughter to any significant others...I then discovered that my ex-wife had been dating that guy since the summer of 2016, during the time I was trying to make our marriage work. I decided to meet with my ex at church to pick up our daughter and ask her about this new guy meeting our daughter. On that day in February 2017, she, instead, had her best friend who is a felon” serve me official divorce papers at our church. I was stunned by the complete lack of respect that showed …”

The plot thickened—like a typical Nollywood saga. The man that his former wife was dating was also the best friend of his now former entertainment company business partner, who Mr. Moijueh brought into the entertainment business back in 2008. Moijeuh, Jr. admits, “What’s even worse is that this guy knew that his best friend was dating my wife while she was still married to me; my business partner and his best friend both knew that she was vulnerable because of our split and that I was still trying to make the marriage work throughout 2016. Both of them knew I was going to counseling for help. The business partner was aware of everything I was going through—that I was vulnerable—and rather than being a true friend or even a trusted business partner and telling me what was going on, he chose to remain quiet, spread lies about me, tell his best friend about my marriage secrets, all the while, smiling to my face…”

And then Moijeuh, Jr. drops another bombshell: “…And the timing could not have been worse. The week of August 2016 that we planned an annual cookout event, the African Summer Basketball League Cookout, in which my business partner falsely accused me of misappropriating funds was the week after I found out that my brother committed suicide, which my former business partner also clearly knew about…What is the worst is that I am afraid that my daughter will be surrounded by people with what I perceive to be fake kindness.”

Numerous thoughts swirl through my head and it becomes quite clear: Moijueh, Jr. is processing his experiences, feelings, fears and thoughts, as they still culminate into his reality—all of which he is entitled to do and must do to move forward and thrive. And what a tough reality it is. I quickly realize that his story transcended debatable subjectivity—the who’s and where’s and what was said when. Instead, the bottom line remains that this young man just bared his soul about being confronted with three facts that occurred simultaneously, while struggling to cope with PTSD: a failed marriage, a failed friendship and business partnership, and the loss of his brother.

Indeed, Moijueh, Jr. was practicing what he was preaching: not suffering in silence. Instead, he would rather focus on confronting brutal facts, working harder and moving forward. He credits his strength to God, his daughter, his family and community, as well as to his need to be resilient. “I want my story to help other people to talk. I want to convert this ‘weakness’ into a strength. I want to use my pain as a tool for guidance for others who don’t talk—whether they are going through a divorce, mental health issues, or experiencing a loss.”

What is his advice to others going through such challenges? “Never give up; use the bad and turn it to good, ‘cuz there’s always going to be bad…Not everything that shines is gold. But everyone has their own way of therapy—own sources of happiness.” For this hardworking father, he finds his happiness in the time he spends with his daughter and with his non-profit organization, Beyond the Carat Foundation, which supports, strengthens, and empowers communities affected by mining.

At this point, Moijueh, Jr. looks drained but is reinvigorated with an urgency in his voice, as he leans in closer to me and reiterates, “The best way to help people with PTSD is to talk about it. It is important to accept it. It is important to control it. When you don’t know you have it, you are in denial. I am hoping that people can recognize themselves in my story and feel support.” Right on cue, his phone rings—he is already late to meet a friend later that evening. On his way out the door, he turns to me, smiles and gives me another hug, “Thank you—I feel good for sharing my story.”